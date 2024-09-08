First Tata Curvv EV delivered to P.R. Sreejesh, 2024 Olympics bronze medalist

The newly launched Tata Curvv EV is now being delivered to customers after its recent launch. Tata commenced by delivering one of the first Curvv EVs to Olympic bronze medal winner, P.R. Sreejesh. The man who contributed in the Indian hockey team to bring a bronze medal home at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tata EV posted about the delivery over its social media with the caption 'The Wall goes electric! Our first delivery - to the legend himself. Because the icon on the turf, deserves the icon on road. Wishing @sreejesh88 many green miles ahead!"

Tata Curvv EV: Motor and performance

The motor offered in the Curvv EV is Tata's Gen 2 PMSM motor. The same motor is offered with two battery capacities, a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh, both getting different power delivery. The 45 makes 110 kW (147 bhp) while the 55 puts down 123 kW (165 bhp). Both variants churn out 215 Nm of torque.

Tata Curvv EV: Range

Tata has recently updated the revised range of all its EVs according to the change in MIDC cycle parameters by the Ministry of Road, transport and highways. The new MIDC range of the 45 kWh variant 430 km is whereas the bigger 55 kWh pack gets a MIDC range of 502 km.

Tata Curvv EV: Features

Safety features of theTata Curvv EV include a unique Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) and Level 2 ADAS features. Six airbags, ESP, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill-start and descent assist, a driver drowsiness alert system and blind spot monitoring are also part of the package.

Some of the convenience features that the Curvv EV gets include a panoramic sunroof, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, ambient lighting, electronic parking brake, illuminated steering, 9 speakers with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a 10.2-inch screen for the instrument cluster

Tata Curvv EV: Pricing

The Curvv EV is priced at a starting price of ₹17.49 Lakhs. It gets 7 variants including Creative 45, Accomplished 45, Accomplished +S 45, Accomplished 55, Accomplished +S 55, Empowered + 55 and the top-spec Empowered +A 55.

