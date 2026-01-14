First Made-In-India Mercedes-Maybach GLS launched; Priced at 2.75 crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the locally manufactured Maybach GLS in India. The ultra-luxury SUV will now be produced at the company’s Pune facility, making India the first market outside the US to manufacture the GLS. The made-in-India Maybach GLS is priced at ₹2.75 crore (ex-showroom).

Alongside this, Mercedes-Benz has also introduced the Maybach GLS Celebration Edition in India. This special edition is priced at ₹4.10 crore (ex-showroom).

Powertrain and Performance

The Maybach GLS is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 557 hp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes claims a 0–100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

The SUV is equipped with E-ACTIVE Body Control suspension, which uses a fully active setup to manage ride comfort and handling across different road conditions. It also supports improved off-road capability when required.

Interior, Features and Technology

Inside, the Maybach GLS features a dedicated first-class rear cabin with two individual executive seats and a full-length centre console. Rear occupants get access to an MBUX tablet that allows control over comfort and infotainment functions. Folding tables are integrated into the rear, along with a 9.6-litre refrigerated compartment housed in the rear armrest. The cooling unit includes dedicated holders for Maybach champagne flutes.

The cabin can be specified with Manufaktur Leather and Manufaktur Exclusive Leather packages, which extend Nappa leather upholstery across the seats, roof liner, door panels and window frames. The SUV also comes with the Burmester high-end 3D surround sound system featuring 29 speakers and a 1,610-watt output, with Dolby Atmos support.

Additional features include the Energizing Package Plus with multi-contour seats, massage functions and seat climate control, all-around vehicle monitoring with anti-theft protection, and signature Maybach design elements such as two-tone exterior paint and high-gloss polished alloy wheels with integrated wheel bolt covers.

