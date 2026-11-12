Final Koenigsegg Jesko rolls off production line, Daniil Medvedev takes delivery

The final example of the Koenigsegg Jesko has been completed, bringing production of the Swedish hypercar to an end at 125 units. The last car, numbered 125, was commissioned by Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who received its keys at a special handover ceremony at Koenigsegg’s factory in Sweden.

The car is a Jesko Absolut, the lower-drag version developed for high-speed performance. Medvedev’s example features a bespoke exterior and interior specification, making it distinct from the other cars in the limited production run.

One-off exterior and cabin

The final Jesko wears a Skumpa exterior shade, complemented by a green-tinted carbon fibre stripe running through the centre. The stripe draws inspiration from the finish used on the Koenigsegg Regera. Bronze detailing adds another contrasting element to the exterior.

The cabin follows a brown and beige colour scheme. Its seats feature green-tinted carbon fibre, while the interior also gets rose-gold-toned metal finishes and embroidery created specifically for this car.

Production ends after 125 cars

Koenigsegg employees gathered along the production line to mark the completion of the final car. Company CEO Christian von Koenigsegg reflected on the project and its engineering ambitions in a post, writing: “The last Jesko. We gathered along the production line to give the final Jesko a round of applause as it made its way out. A moment to pause and take in how far we’ve come since we first imagined this car. I’ve always believed there is room to do things differently. The Jesko gave us the opportunity to explore that belief, from rethinking how a transmission works to discovering just how much performance we could unlock. Seeing the final Jesko in front of us was something special. Even after 125, that feeling never gets old."

Jesko Absolut powertrain and records

The Jesko Absolut uses a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 1,600 bhp and 1,106 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed multi-clutch transmission.

The model has also set performance records, including the fastest time for a standing half-mile run and the quickest acceleration from 0 to 249 mph followed by a complete stop. With the final example now delivered, Jesko’s production run has concluded.

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