Fiat unveils Creta-sized Grizzly, Grizzly Fastback SUVs; EV and petrol powertrains confirmed

Italian automaker Fiat recently unveiled its two C-segment SUV products, the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, for global markets. In addition to that, the SUVs are expected to be built on a shared global platform. This comes on the back of Stellantis’ product expansion plans revealed at its 2026 Investor Day.

Fiat has unveiled the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback C-segment SUVs, featuring modern styling and multiple powertrain options, including EVs. They will launch in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America in 2026.

Fiat Grizzly, Grizzly Fastback: Design

The Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback are expected to be under the 4,500 mm mark, as per the company, making them competitors of the Volkswagen T-Roc and Kia Seltos, among others. Additionally, the Fiat Grizzly gets LED headlamps, DRLs placed on the panel between the headlamps, FIAT lettering in the centre, blacked-out ORVMs, black cladding on the wheel arches, silver roof rails, a silver skid plate on the front, a silver diffuser on the back, along with sharp lines running throughout the body of the SUVs, giving it an angular look.

“Grande Panda marked the return of FIAT to affordable family movers. With Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, we’re completing this lineup with two vehicles designed around different needs, different lifestyles, but sharing the same idea: smart, accessible and rooted in FIAT's design DNA. Together, they bring FIAT back at the heart of the family mobility market with a complete and coherent line-up," said Olivier Francois, CEO, FIAT and Global CMO, Stellantis.

Fiat Grizzly, Grizzly Fastback: Powertrains

The company has confirmed that the new C-segment SUVs from Fiat’s lineup are expected to get a range of powertrains, including battery electric vehicles (BEV) as well as conventional internal combustion engines. However, the details of the engines being equipped on both SUVs have not been disclosed yet.

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Fiat Grizzly, Grizzly Fastback: Geographies

The Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback will be sold in various markets around the globe, including Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America (LATAM). The presence of SUVs in Asia has not been confirmed yet. Furthermore, the company believes that distribution across different locations would ensure competitiveness, flexibility and proximity to key markets for the brand. The SUVs are expected to be introduced in the European and Middle Eastern markets by the second half of 2026.

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