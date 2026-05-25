Fiat F2X fastback SUV spotted testing for the second time; Will it come to India?

Fiat has been spotted testing what appears to be the upcoming F2X fastback-style SUV for the second time in Bengaluru. The test mule was seen wearing heavy camouflage, although several styling details still remain visible. Expected to be based on the same platform as the Citroen Basalt , the F2X is likely undergoing validation tests on Indian roads before it joins Stellantis’ global portfolio.

The SUV carries a coupe-inspired sloping roofline and draws cues from Fiat’s earlier Fastback concept, although certain styling elements have been toned down for series production.

Globally, the F2X will likely be slotted into Fiat’s expanding Panda lineup. It sports slim rectangular LED headlamps featuring pixel-style detailing. The front fascia adopts a clean surfacing with a broad lower air intake and minimal grille detailing.

At the rear, the SUV features horizontally stacked LEDs and a raked rear windshield. While the global-spec model has already been spotted undisguised overseas, the India-bound test mules continue to wear camouflage as validation runs progress.

Will it be launched in India?

The latest prototype, much like the earlier one, appears to be a left-hand-drive version. This strongly suggests that the SUV is not meant to be launched in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Instead, Stellantis is likely utilising Indian road and weather conditions for durability, suspension, and powertrain testing for export units. The previous prototype was also reportedly seen refuelling with petrol, confirming that it will be powered by an internal combustion engine.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift interior revealed; check what's new

Powertrain details

The Fiat F2X is expected to be based on the Stellantis Smart Car architecture that currently underpins the Citroen Basalt and C3 Aircross. As such, it is likely to employ Stellantis’ familiar 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine for the ICE-powered versions.

An electric version is also expected to follow at a later stage, potentially featuring an LFP battery pack in line with Stellantis’ broader EV strategy. Since this is not based on a dedicated EV architecture, the EV could feature a slightly raised floor to accommodate the battery pack.

Despite repeated sightings in India, Fiat has not announced any plans to re-enter the Indian passenger vehicle market. The brand exited the domestic market in 2019, although Stellantis continues to maintain engineering and manufacturing activities in the country through Citroen and Jeep. The F2X is expected to make its global debut sometime in 2026.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: