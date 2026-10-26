Festive season 2026 car discounts: Here's what carmakers are offering

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Major carmakers are offering festive-season benefits across their Indian line-ups in October 2026, with the listed savings reaching ₹2.75 lakh on select electric SUVs. The offers cover everything from budget hatchbacks to premium SUVs, although the final benefit depends on the model, variant, eligibility and exchange conditions.
The Wagon R gets ₹37,000 in cash benefits on petrol variants and ₹27,000 on CNG versions, alongside exchange bonuses of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 and a ₹2,500 corporate discount. The Swift receives ₹20,000 in petrol cash benefits, exchange bonuses up to ₹15,000, a ₹10,000 scrappage benefit and ₹5,000 for eligible corporate buyers. No CNG cash discount is listed for the Swift.
The Victoris Smart Hybrid has exchange benefits of ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 and a ₹15,000 corporate discount on petrol versions. Its additional ₹11,000 special offer had booking and delivery deadlines of October 10 and 20, respectively, which have passed. The Victoris Strong Hybrid gets ₹31,000 in cash benefits, ₹35,000 to ₹50,000 in exchange bonuses, ₹45,000 in scrappage benefits and ₹10,000 in corporate discounts.
Hyundai is offering benefits of up to ₹30,000 on the Aura, ₹50,000 on the Exter and ₹1 lakh on the Creta.
Kia's listed festive benefits reach ₹1,02,700 on the Sonet, ₹1,60,400 on the Syros and ₹1,47,100 on the Seltos. Their respective starting prices are ₹7,30,138, ₹8,67,053 and ₹10,79,276.
The Kwid gets ₹15,000 in cash benefits and up to ₹25,000 as a scrappage bonus. The Triber offers up to ₹50,000 through cash, exchange or scrappage and corporate benefits, with a three-year annual maintenance contract available on select variants.
The Kiger has listed benefits of up to ₹50,000, including cash, exchange and corporate discounts. An additional ₹25,000 loyalty benefit is available instead of the exchange benefit. The Duster Evolution and Adventure variants offer up to ₹1.5 lakh in benefits, while the Techno and Iconic versions offer up to ₹2 lakh. Both sets include cash discounts and exchange or loyalty-exchange options for existing Duster owners. Select Renault models also get an additional ₹10,000 loyalty-exchange benefit for customers trading in an older Renault.
Tata's pre-facelift Tiago EV offers benefits up to ₹1.45 lakh on the long-range XT, ₹1.25 lakh on the long-range XZ+ and ₹65,000 on the medium-range version. The Punch EV's pre-facelift stock carries benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh, ₹1.25 lakh and ₹95,000 across long-range, medium-range and Smart versions, respectively. The Altroz gets up to ₹55,000 on CNG models and ₹35,000 on petrol and diesel versions, while the Sierra ICE has benefits up to ₹30,000.
The Harrier and Safari ICE models offer up to ₹45,000. The Harrier EV gets up to ₹2.75 lakh on select variants, combining manufacturer support, exchange or scrappage benefits and loyalty discounts for existing Tata EV and ICE owners.
Mahindra's XUV 3XO gets up to ₹60,000 in benefits on select petrol variants, including cash and accessories, while select diesel versions get up to ₹25,000. The Scorpio Classic offers cash and accessory benefits worth ₹35,000 on the S and ₹45,000 on the S11. The Scorpio N gets up to ₹1.5 lakh on select Z8L and Z8T four-wheel-drive automatic variants, while select two-wheel-drive automatics get ₹75,000 in combined cash and accessory benefits.
Note: Offers are subject to model, variant, availability and manufacturer terms. Buyers are advised to confirm the final on-road price and applicable discounts with their local dealerships before finalising a purchase.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.