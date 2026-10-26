Festive season 2026 car discounts: Here's what carmakers are offering

Major carmakers are offering festive-season benefits across their Indian line-ups in October 2026, with the listed savings reaching ₹2.75 lakh on select electric SUVs. The offers cover everything from budget hatchbacks to premium SUVs, although the final benefit depends on the model, variant, eligibility and exchange conditions.

Maruti Suzuki offers

The Wagon R gets ₹37,000 in cash benefits on petrol variants and ₹27,000 on CNG versions, alongside exchange bonuses of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 and a ₹2,500 corporate discount. The Swift receives ₹20,000 in petrol cash benefits, exchange bonuses up to ₹15,000, a ₹10,000 scrappage benefit and ₹5,000 for eligible corporate buyers. No CNG cash discount is listed for the Swift.

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The Victoris Smart Hybrid has exchange benefits of ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 and a ₹15,000 corporate discount on petrol versions. Its additional ₹11,000 special offer had booking and delivery deadlines of October 10 and 20, respectively, which have passed. The Victoris Strong Hybrid gets ₹31,000 in cash benefits, ₹35,000 to ₹50,000 in exchange bonuses, ₹45,000 in scrappage benefits and ₹10,000 in corporate discounts.

Hyundai and Kia

Hyundai is offering benefits of up to ₹30,000 on the Aura, ₹50,000 on the Exter and ₹1 lakh on the Creta.

Kia's listed festive benefits reach ₹1,02,700 on the Sonet, ₹1,60,400 on the Syros and ₹1,47,100 on the Seltos. Their respective starting prices are ₹7,30,138, ₹8,67,053 and ₹10,79,276.

Renault discounts

The Kwid gets ₹15,000 in cash benefits and up to ₹25,000 as a scrappage bonus. The Triber offers up to ₹50,000 through cash, exchange or scrappage and corporate benefits, with a three-year annual maintenance contract available on select variants.

The Kiger has listed benefits of up to ₹50,000, including cash, exchange and corporate discounts. An additional ₹25,000 loyalty benefit is available instead of the exchange benefit. The Duster Evolution and Adventure variants offer up to ₹1.5 lakh in benefits, while the Techno and Iconic versions offer up to ₹2 lakh. Both sets include cash discounts and exchange or loyalty-exchange options for existing Duster owners. Select Renault models also get an additional ₹10,000 loyalty-exchange benefit for customers trading in an older Renault.

Tata benefits

Tata's pre-facelift Tiago EV offers benefits up to ₹1.45 lakh on the long-range XT, ₹1.25 lakh on the long-range XZ+ and ₹65,000 on the medium-range version. The Punch EV's pre-facelift stock carries benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh, ₹1.25 lakh and ₹95,000 across long-range, medium-range and Smart versions, respectively. The Altroz gets up to ₹55,000 on CNG models and ₹35,000 on petrol and diesel versions, while the Sierra ICE has benefits up to ₹30,000.

The Harrier and Safari ICE models offer up to ₹45,000. The Harrier EV gets up to ₹2.75 lakh on select variants, combining manufacturer support, exchange or scrappage benefits and loyalty discounts for existing Tata EV and ICE owners.

Mahindra deals

Mahindra's XUV 3XO gets up to ₹60,000 in benefits on select petrol variants, including cash and accessories, while select diesel versions get up to ₹25,000. The Scorpio Classic offers cash and accessory benefits worth ₹35,000 on the S and ₹45,000 on the S11. The Scorpio N gets up to ₹1.5 lakh on select Z8L and Z8T four-wheel-drive automatic variants, while select two-wheel-drive automatics get ₹75,000 in combined cash and accessory benefits.

Note: Offers are subject to model, variant, availability and manufacturer terms. Buyers are advised to confirm the final on-road price and applicable discounts with their local dealerships before finalising a purchase.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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