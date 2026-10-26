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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Festive Season 2026 Car Discounts: Here's What Carmakers Are Offering

Festive season 2026 car discounts: Here's what carmakers are offering

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2026, 11:11 am
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  • Buyers can find cash, exchange, scrappage and loyalty benefits across popular hatchbacks, SUVs and electric cars at dealerships this October.

Kia Sonet Front Profile
Car makers are offering festive-season cash, exchange and scrappage benefits on select cars and SUVs this festive season.
Kia Sonet Front Profile
Car makers are offering festive-season cash, exchange and scrappage benefits on select cars and SUVs this festive season.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
Check Eligibility

Major carmakers are offering festive-season benefits across their Indian line-ups in October 2026, with the listed savings reaching 2.75 lakh on select electric SUVs. The offers cover everything from budget hatchbacks to premium SUVs, although the final benefit depends on the model, variant, eligibility and exchange conditions.

Maruti Suzuki offers

The Wagon R gets 37,000 in cash benefits on petrol variants and 27,000 on CNG versions, alongside exchange bonuses of 10,000 to 15,000 and a 2,500 corporate discount. The Swift receives 20,000 in petrol cash benefits, exchange bonuses up to 15,000, a 10,000 scrappage benefit and 5,000 for eligible corporate buyers. No CNG cash discount is listed for the Swift.

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₹11.99 Lakhs
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₹15,700/ month
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Maruti Suzuki Victoris (HT Auto photo)
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₹10.50 Lakhs
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₹13,800/ month
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₹8.40 Lakhs
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₹5.75 Lakhs
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₹7,600/ month
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
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₹10.77 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,100/ month
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The Victoris Smart Hybrid has exchange benefits of 15,000 to 30,000 and a 15,000 corporate discount on petrol versions. Its additional 11,000 special offer had booking and delivery deadlines of October 10 and 20, respectively, which have passed. The Victoris Strong Hybrid gets 31,000 in cash benefits, 35,000 to 50,000 in exchange bonuses, 45,000 in scrappage benefits and 10,000 in corporate discounts.

Hyundai and Kia

Hyundai is offering benefits of up to 30,000 on the Aura, 50,000 on the Exter and 1 lakh on the Creta.

Kia's listed festive benefits reach 1,02,700 on the Sonet, 1,60,400 on the Syros and 1,47,100 on the Seltos. Their respective starting prices are 7,30,138, 8,67,053 and 10,79,276.

Renault discounts

The Kwid gets 15,000 in cash benefits and up to 25,000 as a scrappage bonus. The Triber offers up to 50,000 through cash, exchange or scrappage and corporate benefits, with a three-year annual maintenance contract available on select variants.

The Kiger has listed benefits of up to 50,000, including cash, exchange and corporate discounts. An additional 25,000 loyalty benefit is available instead of the exchange benefit. The Duster Evolution and Adventure variants offer up to 1.5 lakh in benefits, while the Techno and Iconic versions offer up to 2 lakh. Both sets include cash discounts and exchange or loyalty-exchange options for existing Duster owners. Select Renault models also get an additional 10,000 loyalty-exchange benefit for customers trading in an older Renault.

Tata benefits

Tata's pre-facelift Tiago EV offers benefits up to 1.45 lakh on the long-range XT, 1.25 lakh on the long-range XZ+ and 65,000 on the medium-range version. The Punch EV's pre-facelift stock carries benefits of up to 1.45 lakh, 1.25 lakh and 95,000 across long-range, medium-range and Smart versions, respectively. The Altroz gets up to 55,000 on CNG models and 35,000 on petrol and diesel versions, while the Sierra ICE has benefits up to 30,000.

The Harrier and Safari ICE models offer up to 45,000. The Harrier EV gets up to 2.75 lakh on select variants, combining manufacturer support, exchange or scrappage benefits and loyalty discounts for existing Tata EV and ICE owners.

Mahindra deals

Mahindra's XUV 3XO gets up to 60,000 in benefits on select petrol variants, including cash and accessories, while select diesel versions get up to 25,000. The Scorpio Classic offers cash and accessory benefits worth 35,000 on the S and 45,000 on the S11. The Scorpio N gets up to 1.5 lakh on select Z8L and Z8T four-wheel-drive automatic variants, while select two-wheel-drive automatics get 75,000 in combined cash and accessory benefits.

Note: Offers are subject to model, variant, availability and manufacturer terms. Buyers are advised to confirm the final on-road price and applicable discounts with their local dealerships before finalising a purchase.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2026, 11:11 am IST

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