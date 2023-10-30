Limited-run Ferrari 499P Modificata sports prototype unveiled

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari has unveiled the 499P Modificata sports prototype at the Ferrari World Finals at the Mugello Circuit. The limited-series, non-competitive track use model is a substantially modified version of the 499P that claimed victory in the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June this year. The unveiling is a part of celebration for the company’s historic return to the endurance racing in the 2023 season.