Limited-run Ferrari 499P Modificata sports prototype unveiled

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari has unveiled the 499P Modificata sports prototype at the Ferrari World Finals at the Mugello Circuit. The limited-series, non-competitive track use model is a substantially modified version of the 499P that claimed victory in the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June this year. The unveiling is a part of celebration for the company’s historic return to the endurance racing in the 2023 season.