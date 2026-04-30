Ferrari to offer the Purosangue with ‘Handling Speciale’ calibration as an option

Ferrari has introduced the Handling Speciale as an on-request configuration for its Purosangue, giving buyers a more performance-focused version of the brand's only four-door, four-seater model. The optional setup changes how the Ferrari Purosangue rides, steers, shifts and sounds.

The most significant update is to the active suspension system. Ferrari's Purosangue already uses Multimatic True Active Spool Valve dampers, a sophisticated setup driven by electric motors, 48-volt actuators and high-speed software that anticipates road forces rather than simply reacting to them. The Handling Speciale recalibrates this system to cut body roll by 10 per cent, making the car feel more composed and planted through quick direction changes.

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(Also read: Ferrari brings Esperienza Ferrari to India for the first time at Buddh International Circuit)

Sharper gearbox

The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission has also been retuned. During routine driving, shifts remain smooth and unobtrusive. However, switch into Race or ESC-Off mode and pull the paddles, particularly beyond 5,500rpm, and the changes become noticeably crisper and more involving. It's a split personality that suits the Purosangue's dual role as a grand tourer and a performance car.

(Also read: Ferrari 849 Testarossa launched in India at ₹10.37 crore, succeeds SF90 Stradale)

Louder V12 and subtle design changes

Inside the cabin, the naturally aspirated V12 makes its presence felt more strongly, with a more pronounced note at start-up and during hard acceleration. On the outside, buyers can identify a Handling Speciale car by its diamond-cut alloy wheels, carbon-fibre side shields and blacked-out exterior trim details, visual cues that hint at the mechanical changes underneath.

The Purosangue's core hardware, including its mid-front engine layout, rear transaxle for equal weight distribution, four-wheel steering, and the 6-way Chassis Dynamic Sensor with 4RM-S all-wheel drive, remains unchanged.

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