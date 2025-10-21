Ferrari SC40 unveiled as a one-off tribute to the legendary F40 supercar

Ferrari has revealed a new one-off model from its Special Projects programme, dubbed the SC40. Commissioned by a single client who desired a tailor-made tribute to the legendary F40, the Ferrari SC40 draws on the iconic supercar’s design cues while echoing Maranello’s contemporary style sheet. Developed by Ferrari’s Styling Centre under Flavio Manzoni, this is a mid-rear-engined hybrid V6 that shares its chassis and powertrain with the 296 GTB, positioning it within Ferrari’s bespoke personalisation offerings rather than as a production model.

Ferrari says that instead of making a direct reinterpretation, the aim was to establish a unique identity for the car. As such, much of the SC40’s styling is said to have been inspired by industrial design themes that centre around geometric precision with muscular, squared volumes. The proportions feature a long, low nose, a short rear overhang, and a high, fixed rear wing that is integrated with the engine cover. These are joined by sharp, angular lines with soft contours that hark back to the F40’s unforgettable silhouette.

The rear fascia employs an open mesh structure that reveals the structural and mechanical components, similar to the F40, while the V6 is visible beneath smoked Lexan louvres that connect visually with the lower air intake and smaller louvres over the rear wheel arches. The rear is completed by a central exhaust with titanium and carbon-fibre tips and taillight units recalling the 296 GTB.

Ferrari SC40: Tailor-made details

The interior of the Ferrari SC40 is extensively treated with carbon-Kevlar

The exterior is finished in a bespoke SC40 White with blue undertones to better emphasise the bodywork under sunlight. Details such as the SC40 badge on the right side, brushed aluminium fuel and charging caps, and negative Ferrari lettering on the rear engine cover underscore the extent of personalisation. The car further rides on exclusive black spoked wheels with a brushed metal diamond-cut finish.

The interior is extensively treated with carbon-Kevlar covering footwells, areas behind the seats, sections of the floor, steering wheel, dashboard inserts, engine bay, and even the luggage compartment. Seats get upholstered in Charcoal Alcantara with red Jacquard technical fabric that features the Prancing Horse alongside a woven SC40 logo.

Ferrari SC40: Engine and performance

While the Ferrari F40 carried a screaming V8 with a gated manual gearbox, the SC40 derives its underpinnings from the 296 GTB, which featured a plug-in hybrid setup. This comprises a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 paired with a single electric motor to push out a combined 819 bhp and 740 Nm of torque through an F1-derived 8-speed DCT. This enables the SC40 to shoot to 100 kmph from a standstill in 2.9 seconds, topping out at just over 330 kmph.

