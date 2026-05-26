Ferrari Luce revealed as the brand’s first all-electric production car with 1,050 hp

Ferrari has officially revealed the Luce, its first fully electric production car. Unveiled in Rome, the Luce marks one of the biggest changes in the company’s history as it enters the EV space while continuing to offer petrol and hybrid models alongside it.

The Luce is not only Ferrari’s first EV, but also the company’s first electric four-door model and its first production Ferrari with five seats. Built on a completely new platform, the car has been designed specifically around an electric powertrain rather than adapting an existing combustion-engine architecture. Ferrari says the all-electric setup allowed engineers to create a car with more cabin space, improved practicality and a different driving layout compared to its traditional sports cars.

The Luce also gets rear-wheel steering and an active suspension setup derived from the Ferrari F80 hypercar.

Four motors, 1,050 hp and 530 km range

Power comes from four electric motors, one mounted at each wheel. Combined output stands at 1,050 hp, while Ferrari claims wheel torque reaches 11,500 Nm in Launch Control mode. Performance figures remain very much in Ferrari territory: 0-100 km/h takes 2.5 seconds, 0-200 km/h comes up in 6.8 seconds, and top speed is rated at over 310 km/h.

The four-motor setup also allows Ferrari to independently control torque at each wheel. According to the company, this improves stability, cornering precision and traction, especially during hard acceleration and high-speed driving. The Luce also gets rear-wheel steering and an active suspension setup derived from the Ferrari F80 hypercar.

The EV uses a 122 kWh battery pack that has been designed, tested and assembled entirely in Maranello. Ferrari says the battery supports charging speeds of up to 350 kW and can recover 70 kWh of charge in around 20 minutes. Claimed driving range is over 530 km.

Instead of using artificial engine sounds, Ferrari amplifies the natural vibrations and frequencies created by the electric motors and drivetrain.

Ferrari says thermal management was a major focus during development. The Luce gets a complex cooling system designed to manage battery temperatures, maintain charging performance and ensure consistent power delivery during repeated high-speed driving. Ferrari claims the system has been developed keeping track use in mind.

The company has also developed a new sound system for the Luce. Instead of using artificial engine sounds, Ferrari amplifies the natural vibrations and frequencies created by the electric motors and drivetrain. According to the company, the sound changes depending on the drive mode and throttle inputs, giving the driver more feedback while driving.

Inside, the cabin combines physical switches with OLED displays developed with Samsung Display.

A cleaner design, inside and out

Design-wise, the Luce looks very different from Ferrari’s current models. The project was developed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative collective led by former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive and designer Marc Newson. The car features a smooth glass-heavy profile, floating aerodynamic elements, and the largest wheel setup ever fitted to a production Ferrari road car, with 23-inch front and 24-inch rear wheels.

Ferrari says aerodynamics played a major role in shaping the Luce. The car gets active aerodynamic grilles, movable aero surfaces and an active ride-height system that lowers the front of the car at higher speeds to improve efficiency and airflow.

Inside, the cabin combines physical switches with OLED displays developed with Samsung Display. Ferrari says it intentionally retained physical controls for key functions to make the car easier to use while driving. The Luce also gets a panoramic glass roof, powered seats, a 21-speaker audio system and a larger luggage area than any current Ferrari.

Design-wise, the Luce looks very different from Ferrari’s current models.

Electric joins petrol and hybrid, not replaces them

Ferrari says the Luce is not meant to replace its traditional sports cars. Instead, the company sees it as a completely new type of Ferrari made possible by an all-electric platform.

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