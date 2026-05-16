Ferrari HC25 is an ultra-exclusive one-off creation based on the iconic F8 Spider

Ferrari has added another rare model to its Special Projects line-up with the HC25, a custom One-Off shown at Ferrari Racing Days at the Circuit of the Americas. Built for a single client, the car sits in Ferrari’s most exclusive category and was developed by Ferrari Design Studio under Flavio Manzoni.

The HC25 uses the same basic layout, chassis and turbocharged V8 engine architecture as the F8 Spider. Ferrari says the model is meant to reinterpret the shape of its mid-rear-engined spiders with a forward-looking design approach. It also carries added significance because the F8 Spider was the last open-top Ferrari to use a non-hybrid turbo V8 in a mid-rear position.

Also Read : Ferrari brings Esperienza Ferrari to India for the first time at Buddh International Circuit

Ferrari HC25: New shape, familiar Ferrari cues

The car’s body is split into two visual sections, linked by a thick black central band that also houses cooling and heat-extraction elements. Ferrari has used a more sculpted and muscular look around the wheels, while keeping the surfaces clean and simple. A blade-like aluminium door handle is built into the side profile, while the rear section appears visually pushed forward by the sweeping band that runs through the body.

At the front, the HC25 gets unique headlights with modules not used on any previous Ferrari. The daytime running lights are placed vertically for the first time on a Ferrari, creating a boomerang-like effect. The body is finished in matt Moonlight Grey, while the black band is glossy to sharpen the contrast.

Also Read : Ferrari to offer the Purosangue with ‘Handling Speciale’ calibration as an option

Ferrari HC25: Cabin and details

Yellow accents on the Ferrari badges and brake callipers are echoed inside the cabin. Ferrari has paired this with a grey technical fabric and yellow graphics inspired by the exterior light signatures. The car also gets specially designed five-spoke wheels with a diamond-finished rim and dark spokes.

The Ferrari HC25’s cabin mirrors the exterior with grey finishes, bold yellow accents and a driver-focused bespoke layout.

Ferrari HC25: Performance figures

Under the skin, the 3,902 cc V8 produces 720 cv, which is about 710 bhp, at 7,000 rpm and 770 Nm at 3,250 rpm. The engine redlines at 8,000 rpm. Power goes to the wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox and electronic systems including eDiff3, F1-Trac and Ferrari’s performance ABS/EBD setup. Ferrari claims a top speed of 340 km/h, a 0-100 km/h time of 2.9 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: