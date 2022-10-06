HT Auto
Ferrari hacked: Internal documents leaked online. Details here

Ferrari says some of its internal documents have been posted online, but that there is no evidence of a cyberattack.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 17:47 PM
Ferrari has started investigating the source of the document leak.
Ferrari seems to have been impacted by a ransomware attack. The automaker has said that some of its internal documents had been posted online, and the sportscar brand is working to identify how that happened. However, it also claimed that there is no evidence of a cyberattack. A report by Automotive news claims that Ferrari is taking all the appropriate actions as per requirement, but there is no evidence of a breach of its systems or ransomware. Also, Ferrari claims that there had been no disruption to its business and operations due to the internal document leak.

Earlier on Monday, an Italian publication cited that the sportscar brand had been the victim of a cyber attack and that seven gigabytes of documents, including some crucial and internal ones, data sheets and repair handbooks, had been made public. The report also claimed that the alleged attack was carried out by the RansonEXX cyber attack gang. But, the automaker denied any such findings.

The Italian car marquee has issued an official statement after the documents leaked online. It claimed that the company was trying to verify the event's origin. “We are aware that some media have indicated that there has been a disclosure of information and that some documents are available online. Ferrari has no evidence of ransomware or a breach of its systems and reports that there have been no disruptions to operations. The company is working to identify the origin of the event and will implement all necessary initiatives," the statement from the company reads.

It is not clear if the leaked documents are about the personal data of Ferrari employees. Still, the Italian publication claims that the documents are about the Ferrari Formula One team's decision to abandon its long-standing sponsor Kaspersky, which is a software company from Russia. Interestingly, the event occurred when the automaker is working on its first-ever utility vehicle Purosangue.

