Ferrari electric sports car patent offers a glimpse of its design and battery 

Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari is working on a fully electric supercar that has been revealed in the latest patent images. Interestingly, the patent design of the supercar not only reveals a potential electric car, but it can be of a hybrid car as well. The patent image shows multiple sleek battery packs sandwiching under the seat.

The images show an easy and simple battery layout.

The image also reveals the supercar's design has been executed in a manner that focuses on chassis rigidity, while also having space to mount batteries. The frame of the Ferrari supercar comes attached with the base that holds the battery pack. Overall, it makes an integrated structure that makes up the supercar's floor. The images show that there will be two battery packs which are signified by BT1 and BT2.

The first battery pack is wide and has a short height. It is positioned under the passenger compartment without affecting the space for occupants. Behind the passenger compartment, there is a second compartment that houses the other battery pack, which is taller. The frame has been designed to protect this area. The car can get cylindrical, prismatic or pouch battery cells.

Ferrari has not confirmed whether it would be for an electric car or a hybrid car. This keeps the guesswork open that Ferrari might bring either a completely new EV or a hybrid model. As it appears, an internal combustion engine could fit in the front part of the car or even behind the battery as well.

Interestingly, the Italian supercar marquee has also obtained a different platform meant for an EV or hybrid. In its case, there are four electric motors, each powering one wheel. These electric motors can operate independently to give the software substantial traction control.

The automaker recently said that it is working on a fully electric car that would debut in 2025. This announcement came as a surprise from the brand as it once said that it would not enter the EV space until after 2025.

