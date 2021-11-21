Ferrari debuts 1960s-inspired Daytona SP3 retro model with 828 hp

Ferrari has unveiled new limited-edition retro model - Daytona SP3 - that takes inspiration from legendary 1960s sports prototypes that helped the marque brand earn its motor sport status. The Daytona SP3 was presented at the Mugello Circuit as part of the 2021 Ferrari Finali Mondiali, and joins the carmaker's Icona series with the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 is claimed to be the carmaker's most aerodynamically efficient model ever built without any active aero bits. Its ‘Targa’ body type and the removable hard top have also been inspired by the brand's sports prototypes. The model's voluptuous surfaces alternating with sharper lines revealed the importance of aerodynamics in the design of racers such as the 330 P4, 350 Can-Am and 512 S.

(Also watch | Ferrari Purosangue spotted in the wild wearing Levante skin)

The vehicle features clean double-crested front wings highlighting sculptural elegance of past Ferrari sports prototypes. The shape of the wheelarches efficiently connotes the geometry of the flanks. Its butterfly doors have an air box integrated into them to channel air to the side-mounted radiators.

The vehicle's rear looks striking with taillights made up of horizontal bars just below the spoiler, integrating well with the rest of the blades. Centrally mounted dual exhaust tips poke out high on the aggressive rear diffuser. The Daytona SP3 takes its inspiration from the sophisticated engineering solutions already adopted in racing in the 1960s.

(Also read | Ferrari F-1 cars to use second-generation ethanol from 2022)

Under the hood, the Daytona SP3 sports a naturally-aspirated V12, mid-rear-mounted engine that delivers 840 cv – making it the most powerful engine ever built by Ferrari – along with 697 Nm of torque and maximum revs of 9500 rpm. The engine has been paired to a seven-speed gearbox. The model can hit 100 kilometers per hour (kph) in just 2.86 seconds while it needs only 7.4 seconds to hits 200 kph.