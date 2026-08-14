Ferrari CZ26 is a 986bhp one-off Ferrari built around an SF90

Italian luxury automaker Ferrari recently unveiled the one-off CZ26 during Monterey’s Pebble Beach Automotive Week, marking the completion of a two-year collaboration between a US-based client, Ferrari’s Special Projects programme and the Ferrari Design Studio under the direction of Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni.

Ferrari unveiled one-off CZ26 at Pebble Beach, reimagining the SF90 Stradale with bespoke coachbuilt design, 1970s-inspired styling, advanced aerodynamics and a handcrafted interior following a two-year Special Projects collaboration programme

The bespoke creation pays homage to Ferrari’s long-standing coachbuilding heritage, which dates back to the early years of the marque. The CZ26 brings a contemporary interpretation of that tradition to life, using the Ferrari SF90 Stradale as its technical foundation while giving the high-performance berlinetta an entirely new design identity.

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Ferrari CZ26: Two-Year Bespoke Design Process

The project originated from the client’s personal vision, which was translated into reality by Ferrari’s design team. The process began with a series of sketches that established the car’s initial proportions, forms and overall character. These early designs were subsequently developed through virtual modelling before being converted into detailed design blueprints. Ferrari created a full-size styling buck, allowing the designers to evaluate the shape and proportions of the bespoke bodywork as though it were the finished vehicle.

After some last-minute refinements, the project moved into bespoke manufacturing and assembly, creating a Ferrari that is unique in both look and spec. The completed CZ26 was first displayed to the public at Pebble Beach Automotive Week, a place known for showcasing some of the world’s most important and exclusive automobiles. The sculpted surfaces and sharp design details of the vehicle are highlighted by the silver finish of the Argento Veloce.

Ferrari CZ26: Design Inspired by 1970s Italian Design

The Ferrari CZ26 adopts a technical design philosophy, yet is minimalist at the same time. It is influenced by a few Italian industrial designs from the 1970s, which the designers from Ferrari have focused on, such as visual purity, clearly defined functionality and the integration of technical components into the overall form.

Rather than simply reproducing these historic design cues, the CZ26 interprets them through a contemporary lens.

The car’s central body section has a capsule-like appearance and appears to sit between four pronounced wheel arches. This creates a low and purposeful stance, with the bodywork positioned close to the road.

From the front, the body runs back in a continuous, sculptured line ending in a sharply cut tail. The black roof and pillars visually separate the cockpit from the main body, helping the cabin to float.

Rosso Lampante accents provide a contrasting visual highlight against the Argento Veloce exterior.

Ferrari CZ26: Integrated Aerodynamic and Lighting Elements

The Ferrari CZ26’s exterior design emphasises integrating technical components into the bodywork. At the front, extremely slim lighting elements are concealed within a full-width grille, creating a clean and uninterrupted appearance.

At the rear, cantilevered light clusters provide a distinctive visual signature, while a newly designed diffuser features strong horizontal elements that make the car appear wider and more planted.

Raw titanium exhaust outlets further reinforce the CZ26’s performance-oriented character and introduce another visible mechanical element into the design.

The result is an exterior in which aerodynamic and functional components are incorporated into the overall body rather than appearing as separate additions.

Ferrari CZ26: Bespoke Interior

The exterior’s design theme continues inside the cabin. Rosso Lampante accents and body-coloured elements appear across the dashboard and door panels, creating a visual connection between the interior and exterior.

The seats combine black technical fabric with additively manufactured inserts, bringing together traditional automotive craftsmanship and modern production techniques.

Satin-finished carbon fibre is used alongside a special gloss carbon-fibre weave incorporating metallic filaments, adding visual and textural contrast throughout the cabin. A bespoke embroidered CZ26 emblem provides a final reminder of the car’s one-off status.

Ferrari CZ26: Modern Coachbuilt Ferrari

Developed over two years, the Ferrari CZ26 represents a comprehensive visual reinterpretation of the SF90 Stradale while retaining the technical foundation and performance credentials of Ferrari’s high-performance berlinetta.

More importantly, the one-off model demonstrates how Ferrari’s Special Projects programme continues the company’s historic coachbuilding tradition. Where early Ferraris were often distinguished by unique bodies crafted by Italy’s most prestigious coachbuilders, the CZ26 uses modern design, digital development and bespoke manufacturing techniques to create an equally individual interpretation.

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