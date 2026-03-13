Ferrari Amalfi Spider unveiled with 640 hp twin-turbo V8 and fabric soft top

Ferrari has unveiled the new Amalfi Spider, a front-mid-engined 2+ seater convertible powered by a 640 hp twin-turbo V8. The Ferrari Amalfi Spider retains the coupe-style Ferrari Amalfi's proportions and its flowing silhouette while adopting a lightweight fabric soft top.

The roof can be opened in 13.5 seconds and can be operated while driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h. Ferrari says the soft-top system is designed for compact packaging, allowing the car to offer 255 litres of luggage capacity with the roof open and 172 litres with the roof folded.

Design and exterior

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider has been designed by the Ferrari Design Studio under Flavio Manzoni. The styling follows a minimalist approach with sculpted surfaces and clean lines, retaining a sleek silhouette whether the roof is open or closed.

A new exterior shade called Rosso Tramonto debuts with the model, inspired by the colours of the Amalfi Coast at sunset. The fabric roof is available in multiple colours, including a new technical fabric finish called Tecnico Ottanio.

Cabin and technology

Inside, the cabin adopts Ferrari’s dual-cockpit layout, visually separating the driver and passenger zones while keeping them connected through a shared interface. The interior integrates a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen for multimedia and vehicle controls, and an 8.8-inch passenger display that shows performance information such as engine revs and G-forces.

The interior of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider features a suspended aluminium centre tunnel, sail-inspired door panels and optional trim matching the fabric soft top.

The steering wheel features physical buttons and brings back Ferrari’s aluminium start button. Connectivity includes smartphone integration and wireless charging, while a wind deflector integrated into the rear seat backrest helps reduce turbulence during open-top driving.

Engine and performance

Power comes from the latest evolution of Ferrari’s 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 from the F154 engine family, producing 640 hp at 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm of torque between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission derived from the unit first used in the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Ferrari claims the Ferrari Amalfi Spider can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 320 km/h.

Aerodynamics and driver assistance

Aerodynamics have been developed to maintain performance comparable to the coupe despite the convertible configuration. The car features an active rear spoiler with three configurations, Low Drag, Medium Downforce and High Downforce, which automatically adjust according to speed and driving conditions. In its most aggressive setting, the spoiler can generate up to 110 kg of additional downforce at 250 km/h.

Vehicle dynamics benefit from technologies like brake-by-wire, the latest ABS Evo system and Ferrari’s Side Slip Control 6.1. The Manettino drive selector offers multiple driving modes that adjust parameters such as traction control, suspension response and electronic differential behaviour.

Ferrari will also offer its seven-year Genuine Maintenance programme with the model, covering scheduled servicing across its global dealership network.

