Ferrari Amalfi Spider to launch tomorrow in India

Ferrari is all set to launch the Ferrari Amalfi Spider in India on July 17. It will arrive as the convertible version of the recently introduced Ferrari Amalfi coupe, which was launched in India in February this year at ₹5.59 crore (ex-showroom). The drop-top version shares key components with the coupe version. However, the retractable soft top gives it a distinct appeal.

The upcoming Ferrari Amalfi Spider is expected to be priced lower than the coupe, making it slightly more affordable, owing to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

The biggest difference between the Amalfi Spider and the coupe is the powered fabric roof, which can be opened and closed in 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph. Ferrari claims the roof also provides good insulation from outside noise and heat when closed.

Apart from this retractable soft top, the overall design and silhouette of the car remain the same as the coupe. The Amalfi Spider comes with slim LED headlamps, connected by a black strip, large front air intakes, and a sporty front bumper meant to improve airflow. At the rear, it features slim LED tail-lamps, a quad exhaust setup and an active rear spoiler that automatically adjusts depending on driving conditions to improve stability. Ferrari claims that the Amalfi offers 255 litres of boot space with the roof closed, which is reduced to 172 litres when the roof is folded away.

Inside the cockpit, the Ferrari Amalfi Spider shares the same cabin as its coupe sibling. It gets a 2+2 seating configuration, leather upholstery, and a three-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons. There is a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an 8.8-inch display for the front passenger. Other features include powered front seats, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, etc. On the safety front, it gets a Level 2 ADAS suite and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Powering the Ferrari Amalfi Spider is a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 640 bhp peak power and 760 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, despite 86 kg of extra weight due to the convertible roof.

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