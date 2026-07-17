Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched at 4.6 crore, produces 640 hp

Ferrari has launched the Amalfi Spider in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹4.6 crore. The new convertible is the open-top version of the Amalfi coupe, which replaced the Roma in Ferrari's global line-up. It combines grand touring comfort with open-air driving while retaining the same performance credentials as its hardtop sibling.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: Design

The Amalfi Spider looks almost identical to the coupe, with the retractable fabric roof being the most noticeable change. The electrically operated soft top can be opened or closed in 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph, allowing drivers to switch between coupe and convertible modes on the move. Despite the addition of the roof mechanism, Ferrari says the fabric top offers excellent thermal and acoustic insulation.

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The front end features slim LED headlamps connected by a black trim strip, while large air intakes improve cooling and aerodynamics. At the rear, the Amalfi Spider gets quad exhaust tips, a gloss black diffuser, and an active rear spoiler that automatically adjusts between three positions to optimise downforce based on driving conditions.

The interior of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider features a suspended aluminium centre tunnel, sail-inspired door panels and optional trim matching the fabric soft top.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: Interior and features

Inside, the Amalfi Spider retains the 2+2 seating layout and cabin design of the coupe. The dashboard houses a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, and an 8.8-inch passenger display. Ferrari has also equipped the grand tourer with a multifunction steering wheel featuring physical controls, premium leather upholstery, and Level 2 ADAS.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: Engine and performance

Power comes from a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces 640 bhp and 760 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

Despite weighing 86 kg more than the coupe because of the retractable roof mechanism, the Amalfi Spider can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.3 seconds, matching the hardtop's sprint time. Ferrari claims the convertible delivers the same engaging driving experience while adding the appeal of open-top motoring.

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Ferrari Amalfi Spider: Price in India

Ferrari has introduced the Amalfi Spider in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹4.6 crore. With this launch, the Italian marque expands its portfolio of front-engined V8 grand tourers in the country, offering buyers a convertible alternative to the Amalfi coupe.

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