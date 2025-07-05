Ferrari Amalfi: Check 5 key highlights of the sports coupe that succeeds the Roma

Ferrari has officially pulled the covers off its newest grand tourer, the Amalfi. Serving as the successor to the Roma coupe, the Amalfi becomes the most accessible model in Ferrari’s GT lineup, but don’t mistake it for a simple refresh. While it shares its core platform with the Roma, the Amalfi is a step forward in every meaningful way, offering more power, updated aerodynamics, a reworked design, and a tech-rich yet driver-focused interior. Its name pays tribute to the picturesque Amalfi Coast in southern Italy, and fittingly, the car blends elegance with performance in true Ferrari style.

Here are five standout features that define Ferrari’s latest grand touring machine.