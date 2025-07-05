Ferrari Amalfi: Check 5 key highlights of the sports coupe that succeeds the Roma

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ferrari has officially pulled the covers off its newest grand tourer, the Amalfi. Serving as the successor to the Roma coupe, the Amalfi becomes the most accessible model in Ferrari’s GT lineup, but don’t mistake it for a simple refresh. While it shares its core platform with the Roma, the Amalfi is a step forward in every meaningful way, offering more power, updated aerodynamics, a reworked design, and a tech-rich yet driver-focused interior. Its name pays tribute to the picturesque Amalfi Coast in southern Italy, and fittingly, the car blends elegance with performance in true Ferrari style.
Here are five standout features that define Ferrari’s latest grand touring machine.
At the heart of the Amalfi lies Ferrari’s familiar 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8, now tuned to deliver 640 hp, an increase of 20 hp over the Roma. Paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the engine benefits from a lighter camshaft and recalibrated ECU software, adapted from the 12Cilindri. This results in quicker throttle response, especially at higher revs. The Amalfi sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and reaches 200 kmph in just 9 seconds.
Though it retains the elegant proportions of the Roma, the Amalfi introduces a completely redesigned body, with every panel except the glass area being new. A refreshed grille inspired by the Purosangue SUV and sleeker LED headlamps define the front. Aerodynamic efficiency has also been improved through new ducts feeding the twin turbos, and a revised active rear wing that generates up to 110 kg of downforce for improved high-speed stability.
The cabin of the Amalfi blends contemporary technology with Ferrari’s classic design cues. A new floating centre console, crafted from solid aluminium, houses the gear selector and wireless phone charger. A wider 10.25-inch landscape touchscreen replaces the Roma’s vertical display and offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The passenger gets an 8.8-inch display, while the digital instrument cluster is now a 15.2-inch unit, slightly smaller but still comprehensive.
In a move likely to please purists, Ferrari has ditched the touch-sensitive buttons from the Roma in favour of traditional physical controls on the Amalfi’s steering wheel. Most notably, the iconic red engine start/stop button is now a tactile switch once again, underscoring the brand’s focus on intuitive, driver-first ergonomics.
Like the Roma, the Amalfi continues as a 2+2 grand tourer, maintaining a usable rear seat setup. While a convertible variant has not yet been announced, the Roma Spider remains in the lineup for those seeking open-top motoring. The new model draws its name from the Amalfi Coast, a region synonymous with Italian charm and sophistication, mirroring the car’s blend of style, speed, and long-distance comfort.
