Ferrari 849 Testarossa set to be launched in India on March 14

Italian automaker Ferrari is set to launch its latest supercar, the 849 Testarossa, in India on March 14. The new flagship car from Ferrari is set to replace the SF90 Stradale, boasting a similar hybrid technology as the car it's going to replace. Not only that, but the Ferrari 849 Testarossa will directly rival the Lamborghini Revuelto . It is expected to cost approximately ₹10.37 crore (ex-showroom).

Ferrari is set to launch the 1,036-horsepower 849 Testarossa in India on March 14, 2026. This plug-in hybrid flagship replaces the SF90 Stradale, blending retro-inspired aesthetics with advanced V8-electric performance and driver-focused technology.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Engine and Performance

The 849 Testarossa from the House of the Prancing Horse utilises a plug-in hybrid powertrain centred around a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine derived from the SF90 Stradale. This internal combustion engine works in tandem with a trio of electric motors. Two of these three electric motors are situated on the front axle, with one integrated between the engine and the gearbox. The V8 engine generates 818.6 bhp, whereas the combined system delivers a total of 1,035.6 bhp. This power is managed by an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that distributes power to all four wheels.

The performance figures include a 0 to 100 kmph time of under 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 330 kmph. In addition to that, a 7.45 kWH battery pack provides the supercar with an electric-only mode with a driving range of 16 km to 25 km.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Exterior

The exterior of the 849 Testarossa is characterised by its low-slung silhouette that incorporates historical design cues from previous Ferrari models. The front end is defined by L-shaped LED headlights connected by a black trim piece, sitting above a bumper with prominent air intakes and a front lip spoiler.

Along the profile, the car features oversized wheels, a darkened roofline, and cooling ducts carved into the bodywork behind the doors. The rear continues the aggressive styling with a split-level configuration, high-exit exhaust pipes, narrow taillights, and a substantial rear diffuser.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Interior and Technology

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa, on the interior, focuses heavily on the driver, featuring a prominent centre console and a structural divider between the two occupants. Interestingly, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa does not feature a touchscreen, bringing back the analogue era.

The driver monitors speed and other crucial information on a 16-inch digital instrument cluster. A secondary 9-inch display has been provided by the Italian automaker for the passenger's use. Furthermore, the steering wheel is equipped with various tactile controls to manage vehicle functions. The vehicle is fitted with a seven-speaker sound system and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, for entertainment and connectivity.

