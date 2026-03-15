Ferrari 849 Testarossa debuts in India, succeeds SF90 Stradale

Italian luxury automaker, Ferrari , has launched its latest flagship series-production car, the 849 Testarossa , in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.37 crore. The new flagship car from Ferrari is the successor to the SF90 Stradale and will rival the Lamborghini Revuelto . The bookings have been opened with deliveries expected to commence in the second half of 2026.

Ferrari launched the 849 Testarossa in India for ₹ 10.37 crore. The 1,035 bhp plug-in hybrid rivals the Lamborghini Revuelto, featuring a driver-centric cockpit and 0-100 kmph acceleration in 2.3 seconds.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Engine and Performance

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine working in tandem with three electric motors, employing a plug-in hybrid system. The twin-turbocharged V8 engine of the new flagship Ferrari churns out approximately 818.6 bhp with the combined output of 1035.6 bhp from the ICE engine and electric motors, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, sending power to all four wheels. Of the three electric motors, two are placed on the front axle while one is integrated between the engine and the gearbox.

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa accelerates from a standstill to 100 kmph in under 2.3 seconds and boasts a top speed of 330 kmph. Interestingly, the 849 Testarossa boasts an electric-only (EV) mode, which utilises the electric motor for running. In the electric-only mode, the 849 Testarossa boasts a range of up to 25 km.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Exterior

The exterior of the 849 Testarossa maintains a low-slung silhouette that pays homage to classic Ferrari designs through modern styling cues. Additionally, the front end is defined by L-shaped LED headlights connected by a black trim piece, sitting above a bumper with air intakes and a prominent lip. The side profile boasts large wheels and air intakes carved into the bodywork behind the doors, while the rear features high-mounted exhausts, slim lighting, and a diffuser.

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Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Interior

The 849 Testarossa from the house of the Prancing Horse features a cabin designed with a focus on the driver, featuring a cockpit separated by a raised centre console. Not only that, but the Italian automaker has omitted a traditional central infotainment touchscreen in favour of a 16-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver and a dedicated nine-inch display for the passenger.

Moreover, the steering wheel remains the hub for physical controls, while the interior technology suite is rounded out by a seven-speaker sound system and wireless smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

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