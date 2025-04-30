Ferrari 296 Speciale unveiled with 880 bhp, is the hardcore version of the 296 GTB

Ferrari has unveiled the new 296 Speciale in the global market. It is the more hardcore version of the standard model, which is the 296 GTB. The new model will be sold in two body styles - Coupe and Aperta. The brand has added track focused upgrades, more power and reduced the weight as well.

Ferrari has launched the 296 Speciale, a more powerful and lightweight version of the 296 GTB. With 880 hp and improved aerodynamics, it features a hybrid V6 engine and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. Offered in Coupe and Aperta styles.

Ferrari 296 Speciale: Most powerful RWD Ferrari road car

Total power has increased to 880 hp, a 50 hp gain over the GTB, making it the most powerful rear-wheel-drive Ferrari road car to date. Aerodynamic changes are equally significant. Downforce is up 20 per cent compared to the GTB, with 435 kg generated at 250 kmph. Weight reduction has been another major focus. At 60 kg lighter than the GTB, the 296 Speciale features carbon-fibre bodywork, titanium engine parts and a pared-down interior. The result is a weight of just 1,410 kg (coupe), which translates to a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 1.6 kg per horsepower – again, a record for a rear-drive Ferrari.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Ferrari 812 6496 cc 6496 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.20 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Roma 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.76 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Portofino 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.50 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Purosangue SUV 6496 cc 6496 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.50 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari F8 Tributo 3902.0 cc 3902.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.02 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Ferrari Portofino Facelift 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.80 - 3.90 Cr Alert Me When Launched

The five aspects that the brand says have been improved are sound, gear shifts, braking, acceleration and lateral grip.

The 3.0-litre V6 engine that is turbocharged now puts out 698 bhp. There are electric motors that have a power output of up to 178 bhp and torque is 315 Nm in the Qualify driving mode. Ferrari says the total power output from the combine setup stands at around 878 bhp. It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels only. Because it is a hybrid, there is a battery pack which has a capacity of 7.45 kWh and it has an electric-only range of 25 km.

The interior uses a lot of carbon fibre, racing bucket seats and gated design for the gearbox shifter.

Ferrari 296 Speciale: What are the acceleration times?

Ferrari claims that the 296 Speciale can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds 200 kmph comes up in 7 seconds.

Also Read : Man’s dream Ferrari 458 Spider went up in flames just an hour after being delivered

Ferrari 296 Speciale: What are the aerodynamic changes?

The bodywork on the track-focused car is new to provide better aerodynamics. The newly designed vertical fins at the edges of the bumper enhance wake management and minimize drag; they also feature an upward curve, with the shape of the horizontal surface contributing to increased downforce. These aerodynamic components have been adapted from the 296 Challenge and the FXX K, and are integrated into a cohesive unit in this design. The front of the vehicle features a redesigned duct that facilitates the movement of air from beneath the chassis to above it, a characteristic inspired by the 296 Challenge. Additionally, there are enhanced louvres on the sides, aerodynamic fins at the edges of the bumper, and a significantly more pronounced splitter to improve airflow around and beneath the vehicle. New side winglets are also available.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: