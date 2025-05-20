Ferrari 12Cilindri roars into India with V12 power. Check details

The distinct roar of a new Ferrari V12 is set to become a more familiar sound on Indian roads with the recent introduction of the Ferrari 12Cilindri. Unveiled globally in May 2024 to mark Ferrari's 70th anniversary in the American market, this successor to the 812 Superfast has now been uneveiled in India. For the Indian market, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is available in the coupe (Berlinetta) configurations.

At the core of the 12Cilindri, as its name forthrightly declares, is Ferrari's naturally aspirated 6.5-liter F140HD V12. This formidable engine, benefiting from developments seen in the track-focused 812 Competizione, forgoes any hybrid assistance or turbocharging.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Specs

Interestingly, Ferrari engineers have employed titanium connecting rods, a lighter aluminium alloy for the pistons, and a rebalanced, lighter crankshaft to allow the engine to achieve its remarkable 9,500 rpm redline. Further F1-derived technology includes sliding finger followers for the valvetrain. An innovative "Aspirated Torque Shaping" (ATS) system also electronically sculpts the torque curve in third and fourth gears for enhanced drivability.

This powerhouse is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle, enabling a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint in just 2.9 seconds, and 0-200 km/h in under 7.9 seconds. The top speed is stated to be in excess of 340 kmph. The car also boasts impressive stopping power, with a 100-0 km/h braking distance of 31.4 metres.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Design

The design, overseen by Flavio Manzoni and the Ferrari Styling Centre, consciously references classic Ferrari Grand Tourers of the 1960s and 70s. A prominent black, full-width element across the bonnet, for instance, is a direct nod to the iconic 365 GTB/4 Daytona. The styling emphasizes clean, geometric lines and incorporates a sophisticated suite of active and passive aerodynamic solutions.

These include active flaps on the rear which can adjust between Low Drag (LD) and High Downforce (HD) configurations – tilting up to 10 degrees at speeds between 60 km/h and 300 km/h to generate up to 50kg of downforce. The underbody features vortex generators to further optimize airflow. The car measures 4,730 mm in length, 2,176 mm in width, and 1,290 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm and a dry weight of approximately 1,560 kg for the coupe, with a 48.4 per cent front / 51.6 per cent rear weight distribution.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Chassis

Beneath the striking bodywork, the 12Cilindri features an all-new aluminium chassis, which Ferrari states is 15 per cent stiffer torsionally than its predecessor, the 812 Superfast, and features a 20mm shorter wheelbase for enhanced agility. It also introduces four-wheel independent steering (Ferrari's Virtual Short Wheelbase 3.0 system) and the latest iteration of Side Slip Control (SSC 8.0) for superior handling dynamics.

The braking system is a sophisticated brake-by-wire setup controlling large carbon-ceramic discs (398mm front, 360mm rear). The 12Cilindri rides on 21-inch wheels front and rear, shod with either Michelin Pilot Sport S5 or Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires.

The 12Cilindri takes inspiration from the Purosangue and 296 GTB, marking the first Ferrari GT in its segment to move entirely away from traditional analogue gauges.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Cabin and features

Inside, the 12Cilindri takes inspiration from the Purosangue and 296 GTB, marking the first Ferrari GT in its segment to move entirely away from traditional analogue gauges. The new digital Human-Machine Interface (HMI) features a large 15.6-inch curved display for the driver, a 10.25-inch central capacitive touchscreen for infotainment and climate controls, and an 8.8-inch display for the passenger, enhancing their involvement in the driving experience.

