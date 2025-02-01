HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Ferrari 12cilindri Gets Listed On India Website, Will Be Launched Soon

Ferrari 12Cilindri gets listed on India website, will be launched soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2025, 12:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is set to launch in India, featuring a powerful 6.5-litre V12 engine and advanced performance capabilities.
Ferrari 12Cilindri
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is built with a well-balanced touch of elegance, versatility and performance.
Ferrari 12Cilindri
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is built with a well-balanced touch of elegance, versatility and performance.

Ferrari India has listed the 12Cilindri on the India website and is accepting enquiries for the Sports car. The Ferrari 12Ciliindri Berlinetta and 12Cilindri Spider versions will both be offered on Indian shores. The sports car made its debut in May 2024 at Miami Beach and will also be launching in India soon, according to multiple media reports.

The 12Cilindri honors the Gran Turismo V12 Ferraris produced since 1947. Its design draws largely from Gran Turismo vehicles of the 1950s and 1960s. Notably, the black stripe on the hood is inspired by the Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona which is fixed and cannot be altered to another colour. Inside, elements are inspired by the Purosangue and the 296 GTB models.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
Engine Icon6496 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.20 Cr
Compare
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
Engine Icon3855 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.76 Cr
Compare
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
Engine Icon3855 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.50 Cr
Compare
Ferrari Purosangue Suv (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Purosangue SUV
Engine Icon6496 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.50 Cr
Compare
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Engine Icon3902.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.02 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Ferrari Portofino Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
Engine Icon3855 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.80 - 3.90 Cr
Alert Me When Launched

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Engine

The powerhouse of the 12Cilindri is the same 6.5-litre V12 used in the Ferrari 812 Competizione. To be precise, it is a 6,496 cc F140 V12 that produces 818 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. All of this power is transferred to the wheels through an 8-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission. The manufacturer claims that the car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. Meanwhile, 0–200 kmph is achieved in 7.9 seconds and it tops out at a speed of 340 kmph.

Also Read : Actor Madhuri Dixit brings home the Ferrari 296 GTS supercar worth over 6 crore

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Specifications

The car has an aluminium monocoque chassis and features adaptive magnetic ride control. Braking duties are fulfilled by carbon-ceramic discs and the downforce is kept in check by an active rear spoiler. The car also gets a fully digital infotainment display, a passenger-side touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, there are sport bucket seats with premium leather upholstery and a multi-function steering wheel with an integrated drive mode selector. To ensure total control the car is fitted with technologies like advanced stability control, high-performance ABS and launch control.

Also Read : Pre-owned Ferrari Purosangue SUV is costlier than new model. Here's why

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Colours

The Ferrari 12Cilindri Berlinetta is offered in 7 shades as standard including Argento Nurburgring, Bianco Artico, Blu Corsa, Celeste Trevi, Giallo Montecarlo, Rosso Corsa and Rosso Imola.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider on the other hand gets 5 shades including Bianco Artico, Blu Roma, Grigio Titanio, Rosso Corsa and Rosso Imola.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2025, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: 12cilindri ferrari 12cilindri ferrari

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.