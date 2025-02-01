Ferrari 12Cilindri gets listed on India website, will be launched soon

Ferrari India has listed the 12Cilindri on the India website and is accepting enquiries for the Sports car. The Ferrari 12Ciliindri Berlinetta and 12Cilindri Spider versions will both be offered on Indian shores. The sports car made its debut in May 2024 at Miami Beach and will also be launching in India soon, according to multiple media reports.

The 12Cilindri honors the Gran Turismo V12 Ferraris produced since 1947. Its design draws largely from Gran Turismo vehicles of the 1950s and 1960s. Notably, the black stripe on the hood is inspired by the Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona which is fixed and cannot be altered to another colour. Inside, elements are inspired by the Purosangue and the 296 GTB models.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Engine

The powerhouse of the 12Cilindri is the same 6.5-litre V12 used in the Ferrari 812 Competizione. To be precise, it is a 6,496 cc F140 V12 that produces 818 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. All of this power is transferred to the wheels through an 8-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission. The manufacturer claims that the car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. Meanwhile, 0–200 kmph is achieved in 7.9 seconds and it tops out at a speed of 340 kmph.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Specifications

The car has an aluminium monocoque chassis and features adaptive magnetic ride control. Braking duties are fulfilled by carbon-ceramic discs and the downforce is kept in check by an active rear spoiler. The car also gets a fully digital infotainment display, a passenger-side touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, there are sport bucket seats with premium leather upholstery and a multi-function steering wheel with an integrated drive mode selector. To ensure total control the car is fitted with technologies like advanced stability control, high-performance ABS and launch control.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Colours

The Ferrari 12Cilindri Berlinetta is offered in 7 shades as standard including Argento Nurburgring, Bianco Artico, Blu Corsa, Celeste Trevi, Giallo Montecarlo, Rosso Corsa and Rosso Imola.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider on the other hand gets 5 shades including Bianco Artico, Blu Roma, Grigio Titanio, Rosso Corsa and Rosso Imola.

