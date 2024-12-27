Top features Kia Syros offers that Seltos SUV misses out

Kia Syros SUV has made its debut in India in December as the Korean auto giant plans to create a new segment of SUVs positioned between the sub-four metre and compact models. The Syros SUV will be officially launched next month with the bookings all set to open from January 3, 2025. Officially unveiled on December 19, the Syros SUV will be up for deliveries from February next year. The Syros, with its boxy design language, is a premium SUV which offers more features than most of the others in segments above. Here are some of the features that even the Seltos SUV does not get.

The Syros measures slightly larger than the Sonet, and is similar to Seltos in certain aspects. At 1,800 mm, the Syros is as wide as the Seltos and wider than Sonet. It also offers longer wheelbase than the sub-compact SUV. With an overall length just short of four metres, the Syros will compete in the sub-compact SUV segment where Kia Sonet is already present along with other models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq. However, with the Syros, Kia aims to target a younger and premium set of customers over the Sonet.

Kia Syros vs Seltos: Five features that separate the SUVs

The Syros SUV is aimed to offer premium comfort and features to customers within ₹10 lakh - ₹20 lakh price bracket. Kia chose to offer the Syros with a unique design language that immediately sets it apart from other models available in both the sub-compact and compact segments. One of the design elements that Syros gets but Seltos does not is the flush-mounted door handles. No car in the compact segment offers this feature other than the Tata Curvv and Curvv EV.

The second feature that Seltos misses out to Syros is ventilated seats in the second row. This is the first time that any car in the compact segment or below is offering seat ventilation feature for all occupants. Both Sonet and Seltos SUVs offer seat ventilation feature for the driver and front row passenger.

The third features that Syros can boast against the Seltos and other cars in the segment is reclining rear seats with sliding functionality. While reclining rear seats are not too uncommon in the compact segment, sliding rear seats are rear. This not only helps the rear occupants to open up more leg space but also enjoy more comfort with the reclining function. The sliding feature also helps to make more space at the rear for luggage in the boot space by exxtending it up to 465 litres with all seats up.

Another feature that sets Syros apart from Seltos is the massive 30-inch display which houses the infotainment screen and driver display, both measuring 12.5 inches. There is also a third screen, measuring five inches, for climate control. The Seltos comes with a dual-screen setup, much smaller than the ones offered inside the Syros.

The fifth is the introduction of the turbo petrol engine with a manual transmission option. The Syros comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This is the first time that any Kia SUV has received a turbo petrol variant with a manual gearbox. The Seltos gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which is offered with the iMT or CVT gearbox.

