FASTag Annual Pass registers 5 lakh users within 4 days of launch

The FASTag Annual Pass rolled out for private car owners on August 15, 2025, has crossed the landmark of five lakh users within four days of its launch. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced the development, which has received an overwhelming response from users. The FASTag Annual Pass allows for 200 trips on national highways at a flat annual rate of ₹3,000. This translates to ₹15 per trip.

Tamil Nadu Registers Maximum FASTag Annual Pass Buyers

The ministry further revealed that Tamil Nadu led the race with the largest number of annual pass buyers in the last four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana. The maximum transactions through the FASTag Annual Pass at the toll plazas were recorded in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

The government previously revealed that around 1.4 lakh users purchased the FASTag Annual Pass till 7.00 pm on August 15, 2025. About 1.39 lakh transactions were recorded on toll plazas.

MoRTH further revealed that the Rajmargyatra app, which facilitates the purchase of the FASTag Annual Pass, saw over 15 lakh downloads in the last few days and has moved up to second place in the travel category on the Google Play Store. Moreover, it is currently the top-ranking government app.

The FASTag Annual Pass allows seamless travel on the national highways. The annual pass is applicable at about 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and national expressways, but does not work on state highways and expressways. The pass eliminates the need to frequently charge your FASTag, while the flat cost of ₹3,000 per annum for 200 toll plaza crossings makes it more cost-effective as well. The annual pass is only for private car owners, and not available for commercial vehicles.

