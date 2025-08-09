Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Fast & Fabulous 2025 Brings Supercars And Fashion Together For A Unique Show

Fast & Fabulous 2025 brings supercars and fashion together for a unique show

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 09 Aug 2025, 19:20 pm
Follow us on:

The event saw exotic cars from across the country doing a special catwalk with the likes of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Mercedes, BMWs, Audis, and more in attendance.

The Fast and Fabulous 2025 saw over 20 supercars from across the country setting the ramp on fire in Mumbai
Get Launch Updates on
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025
Notify me

The first edition of ‘Fast & Fabulous: The Supercar Catwalk’ was held in Mumbai recently, with fashion and supercars sharing the ramp in equal measure. The event saw exotic cars from across the country doing a special catwalk with the likes of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Mercedes, BMWs, Audis, and more in attendance.

Supercars Cruise On The Fashion Ramp

The event kicked off with a showcase of about 20 supercars, including the Ferrari 12Cilindri, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Carrera S, McLaren 750S and Artura, Ford Mustang, Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari 296 GTB, Jaguar F-Type, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Audi R8, and more.

Also Read : Lamborghini Temerario GT3 unveiled, drops hybrid, adds racing upgrades

There was also a modern-classic lineup with rare finds like the Saab 9-3, Triumph Spitfire, a fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz SL, Jaguar XKR, an E46 BMW M3, and more. The organisers kept some of the rare exotics for the end, like the Mk1 Toyota Supra, Nissan GT-R, and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which received the loudest cheers from the audience.

From a rare find like the Saab 9-3 to the iconic Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the stage had something for all enthusiasts

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025
Engine Icon2199.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 27 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2025
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Renault Kiger 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2025
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Skoda Superb 2025
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Furthermore, there were two Formula cars - the Formula 4 and Formula 4 - at Fast and Fabulous 2025, with title sponsors JK Tyre, announcing the Indian Racing Festival, which is set to begin on August 15, 2025. The event also saw Indian motorsport icon and Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill in attendance, who made quite the entry on a side-by-side.

The Fast and Fabulous 2025 saw a unique blend of supercars and fashion sharing space on the same stage

The supercar catwalk was followed by an actual rampwalk with sponsor Raymond showcasing its complete new range of men’s fashion at the event. Interestingly, two custom Hot Rods, owned by Gautam Singhania, MD - Raymond Group, graced the stage alongside the apparel during the fashion show.

The first edition of Fast & Fabulous was promising, and we only expect the next edition to grow even further with more supercars and even rarer exotics making their way to the stage.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2025, 19:20 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS