Fast & Fabulous 2025 brings supercars and fashion together for a unique show

The first edition of ‘Fast & Fabulous: The Supercar Catwalk’ was held in Mumbai recently, with fashion and supercars sharing the ramp in equal measure. The event saw exotic cars from across the country doing a special catwalk with the likes of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Mercedes, BMWs, Audis, and more in attendance.

Supercars Cruise On The Fashion Ramp

The event kicked off with a showcase of about 20 supercars, including the Ferrari 12Cilindri, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Carrera S, McLaren 750S and Artura, Ford Mustang, Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari 296 GTB, Jaguar F-Type, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Audi R8, and more.

There was also a modern-classic lineup with rare finds like the Saab 9-3, Triumph Spitfire, a fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz SL, Jaguar XKR, an E46 BMW M3, and more. The organisers kept some of the rare exotics for the end, like the Mk1 Toyota Supra, Nissan GT-R, and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which received the loudest cheers from the audience.

From a rare find like the Saab 9-3 to the iconic Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the stage had something for all enthusiasts

Furthermore, there were two Formula cars - the Formula 4 and Formula 4 - at Fast and Fabulous 2025, with title sponsors JK Tyre, announcing the Indian Racing Festival, which is set to begin on August 15, 2025. The event also saw Indian motorsport icon and Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill in attendance, who made quite the entry on a side-by-side.

The Fast and Fabulous 2025 saw a unique blend of supercars and fashion sharing space on the same stage

The supercar catwalk was followed by an actual rampwalk with sponsor Raymond showcasing its complete new range of men’s fashion at the event. Interestingly, two custom Hot Rods, owned by Gautam Singhania, MD - Raymond Group, graced the stage alongside the apparel during the fashion show.

The first edition of Fast & Fabulous was promising, and we only expect the next edition to grow even further with more supercars and even rarer exotics making their way to the stage.

