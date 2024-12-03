Fancy a big SUV? Here are the most spacious SUVs under 10 lakh

SUVs have ruled the minds of the Indian customers for quite some time now. There are many reasons why Indians favour SUVs over any other body. The primary reason behind this is that SUVs provide higher ground clearance which helps in navigating through uneven roads. Additionally, SUVs generally tend to be more spacious than other body types given that these high riding machines are both taller and wider than sedans or hatchbacks. Here are top 5 most spacious SUVs you can buy under the ₹10 lakh mark.

1 Citroen C3 Aircross With prices starting at ₹8.49 lakh, ex-showroom, while the Citroen C3 Aircross lacks certain features that are normally seen in many of the vehicles priced much lower than it, what can not be doubted is that the C3 Aircross has the most cabin space if you are considering a SUV under the ₹10 lakh mark. This compact SUV has a wheelbase of 2671 mm and can seat up to 7 occupants. Additionally, with a height of 1669 mm the C3 Aircross easily has the tallest roof under the ₹10 lakh mark. It further gets a boot space of 444 litres for the 5 seater variant and 511 litres for the seven seater variant without the third row.

2 Citroen Basalt The coupe SUV version of the C3 Aircross, the Citroen Basalt, shares the same platform as the C3 Aircross, and is priced at ₹8 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the Basalt gets a slightly shorter wheelbase than the C3 Aircross at 2651 mm. Meanwhile the Basalt measures at 1593 mm in height. Interestingly, despite being a coupe SUV, the Basalt has plenty of headroom at the back. Additionally, the Basalt gets a boot space of 470 litres.

3 Mahindra XUV 3XO One of the most recent entries in the sub compact SUV space, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the biggest SUVs in its segment as far as dimensions are concerned. The XUV 3XO gets a wheelbase of 2600 mm which is the longest in its segment. With prices starting at ₹7.79 lakh, ex-showroom, the XUV 3XO measures at 1647 mm in terms of height. It further gets a boot space of 364 litres.

5 Maruti Suzuki Fronx The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which gets a starting price of ₹7.51 lakh, has a wheelbase of 2520 mm which is longer that the Brezza which has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The Fronx further gets a height of 1550 mm, which is one of the shortest in the segment, and a boot space of 308 litres.

