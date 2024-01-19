Facelift Mercedes GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe to launch in India on January 31

Mercedes-Benz is all set for its second big-ticket launch event of the month - and of the year - and is prepping the facelift Mercedes GLA for its debut in the market here. Alongside it will be the persisting focus on top-end vehicle category and as such, the AMG GLE 53 Coupe will be touching down as well.

Mercedes-Benz India has already launched one updated model in the form of the 2024 GLS in the country, earlier this month. Joining the top-end Mercedes SUV is now the updated entry-level GLA model, complete with a slew of updates.

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLA was revealed to the world in 2023, complete with a reworked grille, updated bumper and more lively light signatures. The plastic trim on the wheel arches have been replaced with body-coloured materials. The changes on the inside include an updated MBUX system while high-beam assist and a reversing camera now come as standard.

The GLA will also come with mild-hybrid technology courtesy a 48V battery that is paired with a belt-driven starter-generator. There is a minor bump up in power. In global markets, the updated Mercedes GLA is offered in both AMG and non-AMG versions, and with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

The entry of the updated Mercedes GLA is significant because the likes of BMW X1 and Audi Q3 were recently updated and are faring stronger than before. And while the GLA remains a hot favourite in the market, there is potential for it to further intensify the rivalry in the entry-level luxury SUV segment in the country.

