Face ID, fingerprint sensor on cars? Genesis promises smartphone-like tech

Genesis has announced that it has developed a new technology for smart cars which is somewhat similar to Face ID technology in smartphones. Called the Face Connect technology, it can identify faces, operate doors without smart keys and more.

Genesis says that the new technology will help its customers to personalise their vehicles for a better driving experience.

After the Face Connect technology identifies the driver, it will sync with their profile, automatically adjust the driver’s seat and steering wheel, adjust settings of the Head-Up-Display (HUD), side mirrors, and infotainment based on their custom preferences.

The technology features a Near Infra-Red (NIR) camera to ensure face recognition under any circumstances, even in the dark, and detect whether a face is pre-registered with its system or not.

The technology promises that drivers do not need to carry the smart keys with them all the time. Even if someone leaves the smart key in the car, the vehicle can be locked using the face ID technology.

Genesis says that the Face Connect system can store up to two faces for each vehicle. The registered faces are encrypted and safely stored in the vehicle without security risk, says Genesis. They can also be deleted any time at the driver’s convenience and new profiles can be registered using voice assistant.

If Face ID tech is not enough, Genesis also has another smartphone-like tech - the fingerprint authentication system. It can help drivers to have complete control of the vehicle based on biometric information without a smartphone or a smart key. Anyone registered with both these systems can enter the vehicle using face recognition and drive the car using fingerprint recognition. The fingerprint authentication can also be used for in-vehicle payments and release of valet mode.

Genesis has said that it plans to apply these new technologies to its upcoming model, the GV60, scheduled to be launched soon. Later, other Genesis models will also get these applications as part of their features.