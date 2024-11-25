Exclusive: Check out the massively updated BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that's set for India launch

The BMW 2 Series sedan has been around in the Indian luxury car market for quite some time but it has largely remained confined to the sidelines. The entry-level model from the German manufacturer may be a window into the world of BMW cars but awkward looks and a cramped cabin have been its major drawbacks. As such, it is the more expensive 3 Series that has had to lead the charge. But come 2025 and all of that could potentially change as the second-generation BMW 2 Series is set for its touchdown here, complete with significant updates to the exterior styling and a refreshed cabin.

The second-generation BMW 2 Series was unveiled earlier this month at an event in United States' Spartanburg, home to the world's largest BMW factory. The fact that BMW designers have, in a way, acknowledged the rather stale styling of the previous 2 Series was evident from how much the 2 Series' styling is different. And better.

2025 BMW 2 Series: What has changed on the outside?

That the 2 Series is aimed at a younger BMW-buying audience has been put on top of the priority list and as such, there has been a clear emphasis on giving the sedan a vastly enhanced sporty visual appeal. The changes on the face are both exhaustive as well as significant - the smaller radiator grille, the sleeker LED headlight units with updated DRL signature, the wider and tapering bonnet, the vertical air inlets or even the BMW Iconic Glow lighting around the grille, all have been crafted together to make the 2 Series appear far younger than before.

A tapering bonnet and a raised bumper lend the face of the 2 Series a sportier visual character.

The side view of the BMW 2 Series is primarily highlighted by the long bonnet, short overhangs and a gently flowing roofline. At the rear of the elongated side window graphic, a discreetly embossed number 2 highlights the characteristic Hofmeister kink. And at the back, the LED headlight units have been refreshed, a larger BMW logo has been put in and the four exhaust tips (on the BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe) complete the long list of updates.

The BMW 2 Series is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels but there are 18-inch options on the MSport version as well. Additionally, a 19-inch M-light alloy wheel can also be opted for.

Nothing much has changed in terms of the exterior dimensions of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe but the model will be made available in two solid and seven metallic finishes in its latest avatar. Further customisations will also be available courtesy M Sport package and the M Sport package Pro.

2025 BMW 2 Series: What has changed inside?

The cabin of the latest 2 Series is a marked departure from what the model has had so far. And the premium appeal has been prioritised here courtesy dynamically backlit interior trims made of milled aluminium, refreshed seat design for additional comfort and the latest version of the BMW Curved Display.

The BMW iDrive based on BMW Operating System 9 has been made available on the latest 2 Series sedan.

The company is also highlighting that the cabin now is entirely leather-free and that Veganza/Alcantara trim is available as an option, combined with hand-sewn contrasting seams for the instrument panel. As part of the standard fare, seat heating and electrically operated adjustment options have been made available on all versions of the model while the list of options include massage functions, M Sport seats and M leather steering wheel. The rear seat backrest offers a 40: 20: 40 split as standard, while the storage volume is up to 430 litres.

While rear-seat section of the 2 Series is still quite cramped, the sport seats are designed to enhance comfort on high-speed runs as well as on long journeys.

The other feature highlights inside the vehicle include BMW Live Cockpit Plus featuring the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps, wireless phone charging, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Head-Up Display, panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control and Harman-Kardon sound system.

2025 BMW 2 Series: How is it to drive?

Fast, seriously fast. And thank heavens for it. The latest BMW 2 Series would come short if it only looked sporty but wasn't typically sporty to drive. Well, the latest model is seriously quick and very, very engaging to drive.

For global markets, the BMW 2 Series will come in four broad versions - BMW 220, m235 xDrive, 218d and 220d. For our quick spin around the test track at Spartanburg, it was the BMW 2 Series m235 xDrive that was positioned for take off.

With two petrol and two diesel engine options, the BMW 2 Series is packing in a punch regardless of the powertrain options.

The BMW 2 Series m235 xDrive is powered by an in-line four-cylinder turbo petrol motor which generates 298 bhp and offers scrumptious 400 Nm of torque. The BMW M performance sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and the 19-inch forged M light-alloy wheels hugs the track with enormous affection at even speeds above 200 kmph. The M compound brake system - exclusive to the M235 xDrive Gran Coupe - makes stopping a breeze as well while the adaptive M suspension claims to enhance both agility and long-distance comfort by means of variable, mechanically controlled and frequency-selective shock absorbers. With the Adaptive M suspension, the vehicle is lowered by up to 8 millimetres and also includes sports steering.

The power and torque figures of the newest 2 Series have been improved significantly.

The seven-speed Steptronic transmission comes as standard across versions while there also is 48-volt mild hybrid technology on the 220 Gran Coupe and 220d Gran Coupe for improving mileage.

So how much of an improvement is the latest BMW 2 Series?

Far better to look at, much better to sit inside and sportier to drive - the second-generation BMW 2 Series manages to address most of its past follies and comes out as a great option for entry-level luxury sedan buyers. Yes, space inside is still quite cramped but for what is essentially a self-driven model for enthusiastic drives, the 2 Series fits the bill nearly perfect.

When is second-generation BMW 2 Series coming to India?

The latest BMW 2 Series will go on sale in international markets from March of 2025 onwards. While an India launch is confirmed, the exact timeline has not yet been revealed. But for all the promises made, this could be a game-changer for BMW and a great option for smaller families looking at invading into the luxury car space as well as anyone looking to add a sportier model to their garage.

