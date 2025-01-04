Excited about the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Here's a quick glimpse at the e-SUV

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to jump on the electric vehicle (EV) bandwagon with its much-anticipated e Vitara SUV. Maruti Suzuki has been dropping subtle hints through social media about what the e Vitara will look like and what it will feature. The official launch is slated for January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion. Here’s what the latest teaser has revealed so far:

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Exterior

In the teaser, design elements like Y-shaped LED DRLs, Y-shaped LED tail lamps and a bold front bumper are visible. At the side, the charging port has been placed right above the wheel arch. The wheel arches are clad with black plastic for a rugged look and the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar.

The tailgate is adorned with a sleek silver Suzuki logo and an “e Vitara" badge. The e Vitara is built on the brand's new Heartect-e platform made specifically for electric vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Interior

The teaser also reveals details about the interior of the vehicle. It shows the India-spec e Vitara will include a rotary dial on the centre console much like its international counterpart along with an electronic parking brake.

The global version showcases a dual-tone cabin, a stylish flat-bottom two-spoke steering wheel, vertically aligned air conditioning vents and chrome accents on the dashboard. A twin-screen setup for the infotainment system and instrument cluster adds a tech-savvy look to the interior.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Features and specifications

This electric SUV is set to become Maruti Suzuki's first vehicle to offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Other features include six airbags, ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and a regenerative braking system.

Globally, the e Vitara comes with two battery options including a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh capacity. It will compete with other EVs in India such as the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV.

