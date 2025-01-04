HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Excited About The Maruti Suzuki E Vitara? Teaser Reveals What The Electric Suv Has To Offer

Excited about the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Here's a quick glimpse at the e-SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jan 2025, 10:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki teases the e Vitara electric SUV, revealing a stylish interior with a dual-screen setup, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and
...
e vitara
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled major details about the upcoming e Vitara over social media.
e vitara
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled major details about the upcoming e Vitara over social media.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to jump on the electric vehicle (EV) bandwagon with its much-anticipated e Vitara SUV. Maruti Suzuki has been dropping subtle hints through social media about what the e Vitara will look like and what it will feature. The official launch is slated for January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion. Here’s what the latest teaser has revealed so far:

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Exterior

In the teaser, design elements like Y-shaped LED DRLs, Y-shaped LED tail lamps and a bold front bumper are visible. At the side, the charging port has been placed right above the wheel arch. The wheel arches are clad with black plastic for a rugged look and the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon542 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The tailgate is adorned with a sleek silver Suzuki logo and an “e Vitara" badge. The e Vitara is built on the brand's new Heartect-e platform made specifically for electric vehicles.

Also watch: Suzuki e Vitara, Maruti’s first electric car, breaks cover | Range, features, specs | India launch

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Interior

The teaser also reveals details about the interior of the vehicle. It shows the India-spec e Vitara will include a rotary dial on the centre console much like its international counterpart along with an electronic parking brake.

The global version showcases a dual-tone cabin, a stylish flat-bottom two-spoke steering wheel, vertically aligned air conditioning vents and chrome accents on the dashboard. A twin-screen setup for the infotainment system and instrument cluster adds a tech-savvy look to the interior.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to debut in 2025: Key expectations you should be aware of

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Features and specifications

This electric SUV is set to become Maruti Suzuki's first vehicle to offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Other features include six airbags, ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and a regenerative braking system.

Globally, the e Vitara comes with two battery options including a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh capacity. It will compete with other EVs in India such as the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.