EVs contribute over 78% to JSW MG Motor India's total volumes in February

JSW MG Motor India reported its wholesales for February 2025, and the automaker dispatched 4,002 units. The company further revealed that it retailed 4,956 vehicles last month, registering a growth of 9.36 per cent over 4,536 units sold in February 2024. MG’s sales have been largely driven by electric vehicles (EVs), which now contribute over 78 per cent to the brand’s total volumes.

MG Motor India retails three all-electric offerings - ZS EV, Comet EV and Windsor EV - and the Windsor has been a brisk seller for the company ever since its arrival. JSW MG Motor India revealed that the new Windsor has helped increase the brand’s market penetration in the EV segment, as rival Tata Motors saw a dip in volumes in the same space last month. The Windsor crossed the 15,000 units production milestone in February, hinting at the model’s growing popularity.

MG also revealed that it temporarily reduced production at its Halol facility in Gujarat last month to make modifications ahead of the launch of new models and to increase the capacity of the Windsor to meet the growing demand. The previous month also saw MG re-jig the Astor lineup, bringing the electric sunroof to lower variants while discontinuing the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. It also launched the Comet Blackstorm Edition last month to entice buyers with the blacked-out livery on its entry-level offering.

2 new MG models lined up for launch soon

JSW MG Motor India is now gearing up to introduce two new offerings in the coming months. The MG Cyberster electric roadster and M9 Limousine will be sold via the brand’s new and premium ‘MG Select’ dealerships. The automaker recently announced that it will have 14 MG Select outlets operational across 13 cities in the coming months in the first phase of expansion.

