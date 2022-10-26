HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ev6 To Lead Kia's Official Fleet At Fifa World Cup In Qatar

EV6 to lead Kia's official fleet at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Kia will offer as many as 80 electric and hybrid vehicles at this year's FIFA World Cup, besides 297 SUVs which include the likes of Carnival, Telluride and others.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 16:31 PM
An EV6 electric crossover seen outside one of the venues of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
An EV6 electric crossover seen outside one of the venues of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
An EV6 electric crossover seen outside one of the venues of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
An EV6 electric crossover seen outside one of the venues of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Korean carmaker Kia will offer nearly 300 cars from its fleet of models to transport players, officials and other delegates at this year's FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 20. Kia has announced that its flagship electric vehicle EV6 will lead its fleet in Qatar for the football world championship. The EV6, which was launched in India earlier this year, is Kia's first fully electric model for global markets. It is available in both standard and GT Line versions.

Kia is not new to FIFA World Cup tournaments. The Korean carmaker, which is part of the Hyundai Motor Group, has been an official automotive partner of FIFA since 2007. However, 2022 will be the first year that Kia will offer the EV6 and its GT version models as part of its fleet to offer rides to officials and other participants.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona 2022
 
₹23.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Kia had launched the EV6 in India on June 2 at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The new EV6 was introduced in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD. The EV6 comes with a WLTP-certified range (European standard) of over 500 kms on a single charge.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Besides the EV6 and EV6 GT-Line, Kia will offer 297 vehicles, which also include buses, as official fleet. Among other prominent Kia models to be used as transport at the event will be the Telluride, Carnival, Sportage and Sorento. The Sorento will be offered in both ICE and PHEV versions. Kia will also offer the Niro PHEV as the third electric or hybrid model during the FIFA World Cup. Overall, Kia will offer 80 EVs or hybrid vehicles during the event. These vehicles will facilitate transport of players, referees, management and staff.

Kia will also feature the EV6 GT-line as commercial in partnership with FIFA+, the OTT platform of the football's governing body. The commercial, to be released closer to the tournament, will feature football legends riding the electric vehicle.

Earlier, Kia's parent company Hyundai Motor had also announced that it will offer eco-friendly cars as official ride at this year's World Cup. Hyundai will offer its fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, ranging from the Ioniq 5 EV to Kona hybrid electric vehicles during the event.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 16:31 PM IST
TAGS: EV6 Kia FIFA World Cup
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Honda displayed XRE 300 rally and Titan CG flex fuel models in India.
Honda plans to launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz to quit Russia, sell its assets
Mercedes-Benz to quit Russia, sell its assets
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
8 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India
8 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India
How to check your motorcycle's engine oil level
How to check your motorcycle's engine oil level
Neom, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion vertical city to have air taxis
Neom, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion vertical city to have air taxis

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city