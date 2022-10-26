EV6 to lead Kia's official fleet at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Kia will offer as many as 80 electric and hybrid vehicles at this year's FIFA World Cup, besides 297 SUVs which include the likes of Carnival, Telluride and others.

Korean carmaker Kia will offer nearly 300 cars from its fleet of models to transport players, officials and other delegates at this year's FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 20. Kia has announced that its flagship electric vehicle EV6 will lead its fleet in Qatar for the football world championship. The EV6, which was launched in India earlier this year, is Kia's first fully electric model for global markets. It is available in both standard and GT Line versions.

Kia is not new to FIFA World Cup tournaments. The Korean carmaker, which is part of the Hyundai Motor Group, has been an official automotive partner of FIFA since 2007. However, 2022 will be the first year that Kia will offer the EV6 and its GT version models as part of its fleet to offer rides to officials and other participants.

Kia had launched the EV6 in India on June 2 at ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The new EV6 was introduced in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD. The EV6 comes with a WLTP-certified range (European standard) of over 500 kms on a single charge.

Besides the EV6 and EV6 GT-Line, Kia will offer 297 vehicles, which also include buses, as official fleet. Among other prominent Kia models to be used as transport at the event will be the Telluride, Carnival, Sportage and Sorento. The Sorento will be offered in both ICE and PHEV versions. Kia will also offer the Niro PHEV as the third electric or hybrid model during the FIFA World Cup. Overall, Kia will offer 80 EVs or hybrid vehicles during the event. These vehicles will facilitate transport of players, referees, management and staff.

Kia will also feature the EV6 GT-line as commercial in partnership with FIFA+, the OTT platform of the football's governing body. The commercial, to be released closer to the tournament, will feature football legends riding the electric vehicle.

Earlier, Kia's parent company Hyundai Motor had also announced that it will offer eco-friendly cars as official ride at this year's World Cup. Hyundai will offer its fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, ranging from the Ioniq 5 EV to Kona hybrid electric vehicles during the event.

