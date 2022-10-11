HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Europe's Car Production Could Slump By 40%, Blame It On The Energy Crisis

Europe's car production could slump by 40%, blame it on the energy crisis

Supply chain disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war is to be blamed for the impact on the auto industry's production volume.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2022, 20:06 PM
Almost all the carmakers will be impacted due to the crisis in Europe. (REUTERS)
Almost all the carmakers will be impacted due to the crisis in Europe. (REUTERS)
Almost all the carmakers will be impacted due to the crisis in Europe. (REUTERS)
Almost all the carmakers will be impacted due to the crisis in Europe.

Europe's energy crisis could massively dent the continent's car production in the coming days. This could result in European car production slumping by nearly 40 per cent or more than one million vehicles per quarter through the end of 2023, claims S&P Global Mobility on Tuesday in its forecast. The report claims that the auto industry's supply chain, which is already reeling under the pressure o Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, may face extensive impact from soaring energy costs or even power cuts in the continent.

(Also Read: Nissan to quit Russia, sells business for just one euro: What went wrong)

The report further forecasted that with energy prices in Europe skyrocketing, a harsh winter could place certain automotive sectors a risk of being unable to keep their production lines running. The report states that costs for car production have already escalated between 687 euros and 773 euros per vehicle in the continent, which is a significant rise from a pre-energy crisis level of 50 euros. This has been putting a major strain on smaller suppliers of components and technology.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹8.35Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹10Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹8.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The report has further forecasted that starting this quarter through the end of 2023, quarterly production from European car assembly plants would be between four million and 4.5 million units. However, with potential utility restrictions, that volume could be cut to as little as 2.75 million units to three million units per quarter.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The bigger worry for the global auto industry is that this crisis will dent all the automakers' production volume worldwide, as European suppliers export parts around the world to almost every automaker.

Speaking about this, Edwin Pope, principal analyst for materials and lightweighting at S&P Global Mobility, told Reuters that there are events that will inevitably shift the scales towards he lower end o what was predicted previously, especially in terms of how long it would take to repair things of this nature.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 20:06 PM IST
TAGS: car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Mahindra Scorpio-N 
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

BYD aims leadership position in Indian e-car market, targets a 40% market share
BYD aims leadership position in Indian e-car market, targets a 40% market share
M&M and Jio-bp strengthen pact for setting up charging station network
M&M and Jio-bp strengthen pact for setting up charging station network
Europe's car production could slump by 40%, blame it on the energy crisis
Europe's car production could slump by 40%, blame it on the energy crisis
Nissan to quit Russia, sells business for just one euro: What went wrong
Nissan to quit Russia, sells business for just one euro: What went wrong
Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money?
Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city