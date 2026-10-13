European carmakers would prefer to manufacture here, India to become global hub: Piyush Goyal

European car manufacturers would prefer to manufacture their vehicles here in India, which will make the country a global automobile manufacturing hub, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. He also said that India is going to become a global car manufacturing hub, as producing vehicles in Europe would be uncompetitive due to the region's regulations.

"Finally, India is going to become the global hub for car manufacturing. Everybody is going to come and manufacture in India, and with Europe having such crazy regulations, it is going to be impossible to be competitive. All the European manufacturers will come to India," PTI has quoted the minister as saying.

In free trade agreements, India has provided quota-based tariff concessions to the UK and the European Union (EU). The pact with the UK was operationalised on July 15, while the deal with the EU is likely to be signed by the end of this year. Speaking on that, Goyal said, “I do not know if you are aware. Tatas had so much trouble after they bought Jaguar. Tata Motors itself was going to collapse, and then they put in a lot of re-engineering, and shift some models to India...Finally, they were able to make money after years."

While the minister did not elaborate on any EU regulations, India and certain other countries have raised concerns over the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM). Goyal said international automobile makers would increasingly manufacture in India as market demand reaches a viable scale.

India is currently the world's third-largest automotive industry. Also, India is the fourth-largest vehicle producer, with an industry valued at roughly ₹22 lakh crore, dominated by both domestic companies and global joint-venture or foreign manufacturers. Several European auto giants like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Renault, etc., have their car manufacturing units in India.

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