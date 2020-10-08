EQC, the first all-electric Mercedes SUV, launched in India at 99.30 lakh

Mercedes EQC has officially been launched in India at ₹99.30 lakh (ex showroom, India, for first 50 units only), available in six cities in phase 1 - Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad. The EQC is a statement of intent from Mercedes-Benz and becomes the first EV in the country's luxury car landscape. With a range of around 350 kilometres and a warranty of eight years on the battery pack, Mercedes is determined to surge ahead in the EV space which is now taking shape in India.

The EQC is a result of careful planning from Mercedes-Benz and to bring it to India has been a consequence of a close watch on the EV space here. The German giant is determined to have EVs play a large role in its product portfolio in the years to come and Mercedes-Benz India feels the country is ready to welcome the EQC. "It is a start. We feel the Indian market is ready for luxury EVs," Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, told HT Auto at the launch. "We want customers here to experience what an EV is all about, what it can do. When Indian go abroad and drive such cars, they also want to come back and own and drive such vehicles here."

Unlike the regular ICE powered SUVs, EQC will house a floor-mounted 80kWH lithium-ion battery which will power two asynchronous motors, one on each axle, capable of producing a combined 408 hp of power and 765 Nm of torque. This greener powertrain helps propelling the SUV across 0-100 km/h mark in just 5.1 seconds and its top speed has been restricted to 180 km/h. It's claimed to have a WLTP-certified full charge range of 400 km and has a battery warranty cover of eight years.

As per Mercedes, the EQC can be fully charged in around 10 hours using a regular charger unit, while the DC fast charger brings down the charging time (0-80%) to just 90 minutes. The EQC shares its underpinnings with the conventionally-powered Mercedes GLC.

Known for a luxurious drive experience as much as it is for capable drive dynamics, Mercedes products have had a place of prominence in the luxury car segment the world over. As such, EQC aims to offer the same attributes and gets a huge 12.3-inch dual infotainment screen and creature comforts like ENERGIZING comfort control, latest generation MBUX system, and massage functionality on the front row.

The all-electric luxury SUV arrives in India as a CBU import and could open up the field of play for rivals with Audi e-Tron, Jaguar i-Pace and even the Porsche e-Taycan possibly being considered.