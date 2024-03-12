Endeavour to Everest: What changes does the India-bound SUV get

Ford Motor is reportedly planning to return to India after a two year hiatus. Among the models it could launch is the Endeavour, which once rivalled the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others in the large SUV space. Possibility of Ford's comeback to India with the Endeavour gained pace after Everest, global version of the SUV, was seen in Chennai along with another Ford model . According to reports, Endeavour's return to India could happen as soon as 2025. However, there is no official word on this from the US-based carmaker yet.

The return of the Endeavour in a new avatar promises to reshape the large SUV segment currently dominated by its Toyota rival. Here is a look at how much the Ford Endeavour SUV has changed since it left Indian shores.

Ford Endeavour/Everest: Specs

The new generation Endeavour, sold as Everest in global markets like Australia, south-east Asia among others, made its debut back in 2022 months after Ford made its exit from India. In its new avatar, the Endeavour grew in size gaining a massive 146 mm in width despite the platform remaining the same ladder-frame architecture used in Endeavour. The length and height of the SUV also grew marginally while the wheelbase expanded from 2,850 mm to 2,900 mm promising more space inside the cabin.

Ford Endeavour/Everest: Design

In terms of design, the Endeavour has undergone several changes while retaining its imposing road presence it had during the Endeavour days. The shape of the SUV is now sharper and more squared off with a larger grille at the front and Matrix LED headlight and LED DRL units. The headlight units are connected by a horizontal bar. At the sides, Everest's profile has gained more character lines and prominent shoulder line for a robust look. The alloy wheel size ranges between 17 inches and 21 inches depending on the variants. At the rear, the SUV gets L-shaped LED taillights.

Ford Endeavour/Everest: Features

The SUV comes with several modern features including a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, powered tailgate, auto-folding third row seats and more. The inetrior of the SUV comes with an all-black theme.

Ford Endeavour/Everest: Engine, performance

The Everest SUV spotted in India comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel or a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine. The turbo engine can churn out 168 bhp of power while the bi-turbo can generate 208 bhp of power. The torque output peaks at 405 Nm and 500 Nm. The turbo diesel engine uses a 6-speed automatic transmission whereas the Bi-turbo gets a 10-speed automatic transmission. Both gearboxes get SelectShift and Ford offers 4x2 as well as 4x4 drivetrains. Ford sells Everest SUV in two other variants called Sport and Platinum. Both these variants are offered with a more powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine producing 247 bhp of power and 600 Nm of peak torque.

