End of road for Suzuki Swift in its home market? Awesome Final Edition model revealed

It is the possible end of an era for Suzuki Swift hatchback. At least in Japan. The Japanese carmaker is likely taking the model into sunset and recently revealed a Final Edition Suzuki Swift Sport version as a possible last hurrah. It is a ‘farewell’ model that will be produced between March and November of 2025.

While the model remains fairly popular in India, called Maruti Suzuki Swift here, the hatchback has been gradually easing its way towards a finale in many countries where it has been offered. The car model saw its UK run end earlier this year and now even in Suzuki's home base of Japan, the goodbyes reportedly being readied. The good news? The Final Edition Suzuki Swift Sport will likely give much cheer to die-hard fans of the car.

Also Read : Report finds 50% of salaried Indians prefer either Swift or Creta

While Suzuki has not officially confirmed that it will close the gates on Swift in Japan, naming this new version as it has been named is being seen as a confirmation by many. Many are also raving about just how good the Suzuki Sport looks despite the model having existed for decades.

The Swift Sport ZC33S Final Edition gets gloss black grille, 17-inch black-finished alloys, brake calipers in red, Sport emblem on the tailgate and exclusive decals on the C-Pillars.

Even on the inside, the car model gets several exclusive updates - aluminium-style inserts on the dashboard, door cards, and center tunnel and ‘Sport’ lettering on the passenger-side dashboard area.

The Final Edition Suzuki Swift gets sportier interiors.

Why is Suzuki Swift fading away in key markets?

Suzuki Swift has existed in global markets for several decades and traces its roots back to the 1980s when the Cultus was offered by the carmaker in Japan. The first-generation of the Swift, however, was introduced for global markets in the early 2000s and fared reasonably well in most parts, and exceptionally well in India.

But while India remains a fertile hunting ground for the sporty hatchback, the rest of the world may have mostly moved on. One reason for Swift's gradual passing could be the move towards electrification and there is speculation the model could be brought out as an EV (electric vehicle). The other factor at play may also be that there is a growing preference for larger vehicles in western markets and that this has impacted Swift's target base.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: