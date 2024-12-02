Elevate, City fail to lift Honda car sales in November, drops 10 per cent

Honda Cars India's overall sales in November continues to be in the red as the Japanese auto giant gears up for the launch of its upcoming third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan this week. The carmaker posted an overall sales of 10,726 units of its City and City hybrid sedans beside the sole SUV Elevate and the outgoing version of the Amaze last month. The overall sales include cars sold in India as well as models exported to other countries.

Honda's car sales in India last month was down by about 10 per cent compared to the same month last year. In November 2023, Honda had sold 8,730 units in the domestic market while another 3,161 units were exported to other countries. Last month, the overall domestic sales dropped to 5,005 units. However, the number of exported units jumped to 5,721, up by 2,560 units from November last year.

The bulk of Honda's sales in November came from its flagship SUV Elevate. Besides sales in domestic sector, the Elevate also gained in exports during this period. The sale of Amaze, City and City hybrid sedans made up for the rest.

The Amaze, one of its best-selling cars in India, is due for a major upgrade as the carmaker prepares to launch the third generation model on December 4. Honda hopes the new Amaze will help ramp up its sales from this month. Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India, said, “Our sales performance in November was in line with our plan. As we approach the launch of all new 3rd Generation Amaze in a few days from now, the production of the new model will ramp up from December."

Honda Amaze: Launch, booking details

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura when it officially launches on December 4. According to reports, the bookings for the upcoming Amaze have already started at dealer levels unofficially at a token amount of ₹11,000. The new Amaze will come with an expected waiting period between 20 days and 45 days upon launch.

