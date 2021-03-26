Electric cars we would like to see launching in India

Electric cars we would like to see launching in India3 min read . 04:25 PM IST
- There are several electric cars available in the global market that could be potentially attractive offerings in the Indian EV market.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian auto industry and the consumers are finally opening up to electric vehicles. Several automakers like Tata Motors, Mahindra, MG Motor, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar have already introduced their electric car offerings in the domestic market. Another host of carmakers are rushing in to launch their zero-emission cars in the country in near future.
(Also Read: This car company may take cue from Tesla, accept Bitcoin as payment for vehicles)
As the prices of motor fuels like petrol and diesel have crossed the ₹90 mark and about to cross ₹100 the electric vehicles are becoming more mainstream for discussion. Despite several carmakers already launched their EVs in India, the country is yet to have a wide range of offerings in the segment.
Here are a few electric cars that we would like to see launching in the Indian car market in near future.
Volkswagen ID.3
Volkswagen ID.3 is one EV that we would like the German automaker to bring in India. Based on the automaker's first dedicated electric vehicle platform called the MEB, the ID.3 is a hatchback that packs a 77 kWh battery pack which claims to be capable of delivering 540 km of range on a single charge. It gets charged up to 80% in just 38 minutes with a 100 kW DC fast charger.
The car is available with option of a smaller 58 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 424 km and a similar charging time. VW is working on a more powerful ID.3 variant.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is another electric car that we would like to see in India in near future. It gets an eye-catching design and underpinned by the Korean auto giant's dedicated EV platform. This electric hatchback gets a 800V electric architecture that allows the car to get charged up to 80% in just 18 minutes.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds.
Honda e
Honda Car India already showcased the Urban EV concept model at the 2018 Auto Expo. Hence, we can assume the Japanese carmaker is seriously thinking about bringing an EV here. Why not start with the Honda e?
Honda e is a practical electric hatchback that has been on sale in Europe for nearly a year. The Honda e brings a retro styling combined with modern features and of course an electric powertrain. Its electric motor combined with a 35.5 kWh battery pack, churns out gets 135 PS of power and 315 Nm of torque. The car offers 220 km range which is very much practical for daily commuting in and around the city.
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf is one car that had already made a buzz about India launch. However, the Japanese carmaker is yet to make that happen. This electric hatchback has been in business in North America and Europe for more than a decade. Currently, in its second generation, the Nissan Leaf is one of the most popular electric cars in the world, even before Tesla's dominance started in the segment.
The Nissan Leaf’s electric motor combined with a 40 kWh battery pack, produces 150 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque, and it can go 270 km on a single charge. There is a more powerful variant called Nissan Leaf e+ with a 62 kWh battery and a claimed acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds.
Renault Kwid EV
Renault has seen quite a fortune with the Kwid small hatchback in India. The French auto giant is now ready to introduce the Kwid EV in the European market. Expect the electric Kwid to enter the Indian market in 2022. Bringing it in India will not only put Renault on India's EV map but could provide much-needed fuel to the carmaker's sales drive.
Renault has unveiled two variants of the Kwid Ev in Europe. The Ev offers a range of 305 km, which makes it a pretty attractive and practical offering.
1 min read . 01:39 PM IST
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST