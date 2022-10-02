HT Auto
Driving an old car in Delhi may result in impounding and scrapping of it

The Delhi government has advised people not to drive or park old vehicles on public roads.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Oct 2022, 15:33 PM
Delhi government on Saturday cautioned owners of old vehicles against driving them on roads in the national capital, which is an act violating the Supreme Court orders. The Delhi government has said that such old vehicles will be immediately impounded if found on roads and scrapped as well.

This comes in line with the Supreme Court order issued in 2018, saying that plying diesel and petrol vehicles older than ten years and 15 years, respectively, is banned in the national capital. The order also mandated that the vehicles violating this order would be impounded. "Now, it has come to notice that inspite of these orders, such vehicles are still found plying and parked on the roads of Delhi. The Enforcement wing of the transport department has been undertaking robust enforcement drive for impounding of such vehicles if found plying or parked on Delhi roads," a statement issued by the transport department read.

The Delhi government through its official statement also said that the 15 year old vehicles after being impounded will be immediately handed over to the authorised scrapper for scrapping. The government also advised people to neither drive nor keep or park such vehicles in any public places. "In case one has any such vehicle, they are directed to get it scrapped immediately from the authorised scrapper of the transport department," the statement added further. The department also asked Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and market associations to inform them about any such vehicle found on their WhatsApp number.

This move comes as part of the Delhi government's initiative to curb the pollution menace in the national capital, which has been a major concern for the authorities in the city for a long time.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2022, 15:33 PM IST
TAGS: car motorcycle
