Ford is planning stand-up driving with Bronco SUV. Know more

Ford has filed patents for some unique ideas, among which, one is stand-up driving. The patent image reveals that Ford is mulling the idea of a driver driving a car while he or she is standing, which is completely unconventional compared to the current driving posture, which requires the driver to seat and drive the vehicle. Besides filing a patent for this unique idea, Ford has also published ideas for drive-in movies, gullwing doors and cars that repossess themselves.

The patent image shows a new-age Ford Bronco SUV with a soft top. While this has fuelled speculation of the Ford Bronco SUV receiving a unique feature like this in future, it should be remembered that patent filings are not remotely a guarantee of an idea coming to fruition, especially in the automotive world. Carbuzz reports that the patents were filed to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) back in 2021 but have been published last week grabbing the global automotive fraternity's attention.

The report claims that the functionality in the case of the stand-up driving idea is two-fold. The obvious use is to control the SUV while not seated in the designated driver's seat behind the steering wheel. A standing position is depicted in the patent image, with a person controlling the Bronco through sensors on the windshield frame.

The report also says that the patent talks about kneeling and leaning over the side. So in theory, controls could be placed in multiple locations where a driver might have better visibility of the immediate surroundings. Anyone familiar with aggressive off-roading techniques knows the importance of visibility and precisely navigating the terrain while driving. The report further says that in case a spotter is not available, this system could help the driver to tackle tricky obstacles.

