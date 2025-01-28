Does the VinFast VF 7 electric SUV have what it takes to compete in India?

Vietnam’s VinFast is gearing up to make a strong impression in the Indian market with the VF 7 electric SUV positioned as one of its debut model. Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 this EV promises to bring a mix of cutting-edge technology, performance and eco-friendliness. Here are five key highlights of the VinFast VF 7:

1 Design The VinFast VF 7 boasts a sleek and contemporary design that sets it apart in the crowded SUV market. It is a five-seater vehicle ensuring ample space for passengers and luggage. The interior gets a cockpit-style treatment. Both the interior and futuristic exterior design make it a visually appealing option for Indian buyers looking for a blend of aesthetics and functionality.

2 Battery and range The VinFast VF 7 comes equipped with a 75.3 kWh battery pack offering a competitive range for Indian EV buyers. The single-motor variant delivers a claimed range of 450 km on a single charge while the dual-motor version provides 431 km (claimed). This makes it a practical choice for both urban commutes and longer road trips, addressing one of the major concerns for EV users: range anxiety.

3 Performance The VF 7 offers two drivetrain configurations in the international markets to cater to different driving preferences. The single-motor variant features a front-wheel-drive setup generating 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. For those seeking more power and control, there's a dual-motor all-wheel drive variant that delivers 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This versatility allows the VF 7 to be an appealing option to a wide spectrum of customers.

5 Debut model for the brand As one of the first models to launch in India, the VF 7 symbolizes VinFast’s efforts towards making a mark in the country’s growing EV segment. Along with the VF 3 and VF 9 models, the VF 7 is part of the company’s broader strategy to introduce cutting-edge electric vehicles tailored to Indian consumers.

