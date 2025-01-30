Does the Honda ZR-V have what it takes to conquer the Indian markets? Check key highlights

The Honda ZR-V Hybrid is a midsize SUV that has been positioned between the HR-V and CR-V in the Japanese carmaker's global lineup. But does the Honda ZR-V have what it takes to compete on Indian shores? Take a closer look at five key highlights of the SUV listed below and decide for yourself.

1 Engine The ZR-V Hybrid is equipped with Honda’s e:HEV system which integrates a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with two electric motors—a traction motor for propulsion and a generator motor for energy conversion. The system operates in three modes including an EV Mode, the electric motor powers the vehicle using energy from the lithium-ion battery, suitable for short distances and low-speed driving. The second one is Hybrid Mode wherein the petrol engine runs at its optimal efficiency to generate electricity, which powers the traction motor and recharges the battery. The third mode is the Engine Drive Mode: At higher speeds, the petrol engine directly drives the wheels through a single-speed gear ratio for greater efficiency.

2 Design Honda has optimized the ZR-V’s body structure using a combination of high-strength steel and lightweight materials to enhance rigidity without significantly increasing weight. The SUV features an aerodynamically contoured front fascia, a sloping roofline and an underbody designed to reduce drag. These enhancements contribute to improved fuel efficiency and stability at highway speeds.

3 Features The ZR-V Hybrid is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster and a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dashboard features an intuitive control layout with physical dials for climate settings. The SUV also offers wireless smartphone charging, multiple USB-C ports and Honda’s latest voice-activated assistant for hands-free operation.

5 Safety The ZR-V Hybrid includes an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) under the Honda Sensing suite. This includes a Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) that utilises a radar and a front camera to detect potential frontal collisions and apply automatic braking. It also gets Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) which can maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead and can bring the car to a complete stop in traffic. The Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) adjusts steering inputs to keep the car centred in its lane. Additionally, there is also a Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) system offered in the international market which detects and displays road signs on the instrument cluster for driver awareness.

