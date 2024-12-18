Does Mahindra Thar Roxx truly deserve your attention? Pros and cons explained

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is arguably one of the most popular car launches of 2024. In fact the Thar Roxx garnered over 1.76 lakh bookings in just one hour of its booking commencement. This has led to a huge waiting period on the model with a minimum waiting time of nine months.
Meanwhile the more popular variants such as the AX7 L RWD and the AX5L have their waiting periods stretched to about 1.5 years to 2 years. The sales personnel noted that if one books the popular trim levels of the Thar Roxx today, the delivery timeline will be well over mid of 2026. However, is the Thar Roxx worth the hype? Here are the pros and cons of Mahindra Thar Roxx.
One of the key highlights of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is its road presence. The dimensions of the Thar Roxx make it something that people would definitely notice. The SUV is 4,428 mm long, 1,870 mm wide, 1923 mm high and gets a 2,850 mm wheelbase. On the design side of things, the Thar Roxx gets C-shaped LED daytime running lights, new alloy wheels, and a fresh look for LED taillights. Besides that, the additional side doors too give it a distinctive look compared to Mahindra Thar. The overall package looks compelling with a strong road presence.
The Thar Roxx comes loaded with the most sought-after features like the Panoramic Skyroof, AdrenoX connectivity, Harmann Kardon branded audio, two 10.25-inch touch screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, leatherette seats in white or mocha colour options, powered and ventilated seats, rear AC vents, a dual-tone roof, 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED lighting and the list keeps going on.
There are two engine options available on the Mahindra Thar Roxx including a Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDI), mStallion with RWD and a Diesel Common Rail Direct Injection Technology - mHawk with RWD and 4x4 drivetrain options. The transmission options include a 6-speed and a 6-speed automatic torque converter. The petrol engine makes a maximum of 174 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of torque at 1,750-3,000 rpm whereas the diesel unit churns out 172 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 370 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm.
Interestingly, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is available with the 4x4 option only on the diesel variant. On the other hand, the petrol variant is available with the rear-wheel drive configuration only. This limits the appeal of the Mahindra Thar Roxx to the consumers to some extent.
While the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a feature-loaded cabin, it misses out on some features like a reach-adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry, rear window shades etc, which are practical and convenience-focused features that enhance a car's appeal to consumers.
