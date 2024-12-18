Does Mahindra Thar Roxx truly deserve your attention? Pros and cons explained

Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most popular car launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024. The SUV comes as a five-door iteration of t

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is arguably one of the most popular car launches of 2024. In fact the Thar Roxx garnered over 1.76 lakh bookings in just one hour of its booking commencement. This has led to a huge waiting period on the model with a minimum waiting time of nine months.

Meanwhile the more popular variants such as the AX7 L RWD and the AX5L have their waiting periods stretched to about 1.5 years to 2 years. The sales personnel noted that if one books the popular trim levels of the Thar Roxx today, the delivery timeline will be well over mid of 2026. However, is the Thar Roxx worth the hype? Here are the pros and cons of Mahindra Thar Roxx.