Does Hyundai Creta Summer Edition worth the extra money? Know in 3 facts

The compact SUV segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market is one of the busiest categories, in terms of model penetration, customer demand and sales numbers. The Hyundai Creta , being one of the bestselling cars in the country, is leaving no stone unturned to keep its appeal up. Hyundai has recently introduced a special edition of the SUV, christened the Hyundai Creta Summer Edition.

The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition demands a premium ranging between ₹ 9,000 and ₹ 58,000 on select trims, making the lower and mid-spec variants of the SUV more feature-rich.

The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition is based on the lower trims of the standard version of the Creta SUV, which are the EX, EX (O), S (O), S (O) Knight, SX, and SX Premium. The automaker has priced the Summer Edition with a premium between ₹9,000 and ₹58,000 as compared to the respective standard versions of the SUV. However, with this premium, the carmaker is offering more feature-rich lower and mid-spec variants of the SUV.

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If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Creta Summer Edition, here is a quick look to understand if it is worth spending the extra money.

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: Priced at a premium

The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition comes commanding a premium between ₹9,000 and ₹58,000, as compared to the standard version of the SUV. The special edition is priced between ₹12.06 lakh and ₹17.89 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: What extra does it offer?

The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition comes offering a host of higher-end features down to more affordable trims. The EX now gets keyless entry and a push-start button, which was previously available from higher S (O) trim onwards. The EX (O) trim now gets a full LED light package, a rear camera, a rear window sunshade, and 16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers -features that were previously limited to higher trims like S (O). The S (O) and S (O) Knight variants now get a dashcam, which was earlier offered only in the top-end trims. The SX trim now gets a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which was earlier exclusive to the top-spec trims. The SX Premium gets a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, and front parking sensors, which were previously reserved for the top-end trims in the lineup.

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: No change in powertrain

The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition continues with the same powertrain combinations as the standard version. The specifications, too, remain unchanged. The powertrain options include a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options, power and torque output figures too remain unchanged.

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