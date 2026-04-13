Does Hyundai Creta Summer Edition worth the extra money? Know in 3 facts
The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition demands a premium ranging between ₹9,000 and ₹58,000 on select trims, making the lower and mid-spec variants of the SUV more feature-rich.
The compact SUV segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market is one of the busiest categories, in terms of model penetration, customer demand and sales numbers. The Hyundai Creta, being one of the bestselling cars in the country, is leaving no stone unturned to keep its appeal up. Hyundai has recently introduced a special edition of the SUV, christened the Hyundai Creta Summer Edition.
The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition is based on the lower trims of the standard version of the Creta SUV, which are the EX, EX (O), S (O), S (O) Knight, SX, and SX Premium. The automaker has priced the Summer Edition with a premium between ₹9,000 and ₹58,000 as compared to the respective standard versions of the SUV. However, with this premium, the carmaker is offering more feature-rich lower and mid-spec variants of the SUV.
Also check these Cars
If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Creta Summer Edition, here is a quick look to understand if it is worth spending the extra money.
Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: Priced at a premium
The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition comes commanding a premium between ₹9,000 and ₹58,000, as compared to the standard version of the SUV. The special edition is priced between ₹12.06 lakh and ₹17.89 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.
Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: What extra does it offer?
The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition comes offering a host of higher-end features down to more affordable trims. The EX now gets keyless entry and a push-start button, which was previously available from higher S (O) trim onwards. The EX (O) trim now gets a full LED light package, a rear camera, a rear window sunshade, and 16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers -features that were previously limited to higher trims like S (O). The S (O) and S (O) Knight variants now get a dashcam, which was earlier offered only in the top-end trims. The SX trim now gets a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which was earlier exclusive to the top-spec trims. The SX Premium gets a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, and front parking sensors, which were previously reserved for the top-end trims in the lineup.
Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: No change in powertrain
The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition continues with the same powertrain combinations as the standard version. The specifications, too, remain unchanged. The powertrain options include a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options, power and torque output figures too remain unchanged.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week