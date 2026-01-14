Do you want a 10-second car? Corvette ZR1X runs quarter-mile in 8.67 seconds

American automaker Chevrolet recently announced that the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X has officially set a new benchmark as the fastest American production car in the world, by running a quarter-mile in 8.675 seconds at 255.8 kmph during final validation testing in late 2025.

Corvette ZR1X Quarter-Mile Run

During testing at US 131 Motorsports Park in October 2025, the ZR1X was tested on both prepped and unprepped surfaces. Using a 50-state legal engine calibration and standard pump gas, the vehicle completed the quarter-mile run in 8.675 seconds on a prepped surface, while finishing two-tenths of a second slower when it ran on an unprepped surface.

The Corvette ZR1X accelerated from 0 to 100 kmph in 1.68 seconds on a prepped surface and accelerated from 0 to 100 kmph in 1.89 seconds on an unprepped surface. In addition to that, the ZR1X reached 100 kmph in less than 100 feet, pulling 1.75G of peak acceleration. Engineers from General Motors (GM) stated that this wasn’t a fluke, as the vehicle clocked multiple consecutive runs under 8.8 seconds.

Engine and Power

The Corvette ZR1X is powered by a twin-turbocharged LT7 V8 engine with an electric motor placed on the front axle, putting a combined peak power output of 1,250 hp. Not only that, but the ZR1X also employs an electric all-wheel drive system, helping it launch right out of the gate.

“When we made the revolutionary shift to a mid-engine platform, this is the type of performance we knew was possible," said Mark Reuss, President, General Motors.

The Corvette ZR1X utilises General Motor’s custom launch control. This system allows drivers to fine-tune launch RPM and wheel slip via the driver display, optimising transmission clutch application and tyre spin.

“There are many different parts and subsystems on this car, with teams across the company responsible for them. We were all motivated by the mission to break into the eights – this is a powerful example of the in-house skill at GM, and the level of performance we developed into this car," said Stefan Frick, development engineer and test driver, Corvette.

Corvette ZR1X vs Previous Corvettes

Corvettes have been known for their speed, but the ZR1X is the fastest when it comes to acceleration. The Corvette Stingray accelerated from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds while the Z06 did it in 2.6 seconds. The Corvette E-Ray was slightly faster, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds, but was slower than the ZR1, which achieved a speed of 100 kmph from a stand still in 2.3 seconds.

The production of the 2026 Corvette ZR1X commenced in December 2025. Each unit is assembled at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky, utilising a blend of domestic and globally sourced components.

